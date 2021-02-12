The faces of the students are painted, they sing loud and clear, and the alcohol is flowing freely. It is 7:30 am in the transilien linking Paris-Gare-du-Nord to Eaubonne (Val-d’Oise), where the Critérium inter-IEP is about to start. This Friday, March 29, 2019, 2,500 Science-Po students, who call themselves the “track sciences”, have an appointment for the last sports tournament before the Covid-19 pandemic. The compote gourds are filled with vodka, just like the soccer balls. Security guards will try to filter the entrance to the complex which hosts the “Crit”, in vain. The sports tournament, where all Sciences-Po students compete, “Is a great evening: three days of alcohol, sport, sex and drugs”, sums up Martin *, a former student from Toulouse. It is precisely this sulphurous reputation that makes it an essential schooling event, in the most prestigious French school.

Yellow and black for Paris, white and red for Lille, red and black for Bordeaux, the pupils develop a real feeling of belonging by defending their colors. But, for the students, the experience can be quite different … “Le Crit is the continuity of the culture of science-track rape in uncontrolled territory”, explains Claire *, just graduated from IEP Toulouse. If they do not know each other, Martin and Marie *, former student of the IEP of Saint-Germain-en-Laye, use the same terms when they talk about the tournament. “I felt it, I suspected that things were happening. “ These ” things “, these are hands to buttocks, unwanted kisses, but also rapes long remained silent.

Marie was forcibly kissed by a man who rushed at her without preamble. Her roommate was blocked in a corner by a boy before he touched her breasts. Eve *, from Sciences-Po Paris, saw more than one girl “To be groped by supporters”. Juliette, the Sciences-Po Toulouse student behind the recent free speech (read her testimony above), was taking “From hands to buttocks” and was done “Grabbing the breasts without being able to do anything”, when she was only 18 years old. A fifth year student at IEP in Rennes hit a student’s face with his penis while singing in her ear: “Put your clit on my flag. “ Fleur *, student from Bordeaux, remembers a boy calling himself Mitch and whose penis she saw “Countless times”. He used to tie a pizza box over his hips and lift the lid off when he wanted to. During the 2017 Crit, Lyon students shot the girls with water pistols filled with their urine.

“Marie, you looked for it! “

And sometimes it goes even further. Marie thus painfully recounts a harassment that lasted for years and continued, after her schooling, in Saint-Germain-en-Laye. It all started during the 2015 Crit, during which she met a student from Aix-en-Provence, with whom she began an episodic relationship. But during the following Critérium, the Aixois presents himself with a t-shirt flocked with his first name, songs with his name have been created, the students chanting: “Marie, you looked for it! “ And she was being insulted by everyone. If, after such an experience, she never returned to a Crit, four years later, the joke was still circulating. Each year, the students of Aix-en-Provence went to see those of Saint-Germain-en-Laye to ask them to send messages to Marie saying: “The guy from Aix gives you kisses. “

The traditions that punctuate the Critérium inter-IEP mark the tendency of science-tracks to flout the notion of consent. Some set for example the goal of kissing at least one person from each of the ten institutes of political studies – a performance called “little slam”. If it goes as far as sex, it’s called a “grand slam”. Thomas, a student from Strasbourg, boasts of having made the “little slam” in 2018: “I went to see the Aixoises saying to them: ‘SIf you kiss me, you will have free beers. ” “ Marie, she admits to having found this “Exciting” during his first Crit. But the experience made him change his mind. She is now convinced that “This game is a problem, because it creates an atmosphere where you have to agree to everything”. Martin, a graduate of Sciences-Po Toulouse, sums up the challenge of the “little slam” well: “It’s a form of restraint by tradition. “

“Never be alone”

During the Crit organized by the IEP Strasbourg in 2018, a “little slam” bingo was launched. The students then reported a different number of points, depending on their year, their IEP … Those which were worth the most points being, of course, the cheerleaders. The latter’s show is the culmination of sexism at the Critérium. Constantly called “Pomputes”, they are insulted, booed and thrown objects in the face. Fleur was part of the Bordeaux cheerleader team. With four Crit on the clock, she suffered several assaults. During her first year, while watching her competitors, perched on the shoulders of a friend, a student from Toulouse came to spread her thighs before licking her, from her knee to the hem of her shorts. She responded with a punch, knocked it to the ground, before trying to hit her. Feeling a “Hunted prey”, once she became a captain, she took care to organize a “Commando preparation” for her teammates. His slogan was clear: “Never be alone. “

“Being sexist towards pom-poms is normal. We have skirts, so we are necessarily whores ”, Fleur is in despair. In 2018, when it was 0 degrees in Strasbourg, his team made a point of honor, despite everything, to wear their traditional skirts and tank tops. Even if it means bordering on syncope. While Fleur asked the Red Cross for a survival blanket, a volunteer replied: “If you didn’t dress like this, you wouldn’t be cold. “ Before adding: “If you want me to warm you up, that’s okay. “ The student remembers the stares and her fear of gang rape in this closed room. Juliette also talks about this bus driver who drove Toulouse residents telling her that he wanted “Kiss”, or this security guard who launched “That he (the) would search well, later in the evening “. At the end of her captaincy, Fleur now says to herself “Worn out and hurt in his head”.

Not surprising. From Friday morning, around the Eaubonne football field, we could hear an “ultra” from Sciences-Po Paris throwing at the Lille women’s football team: “Oh Lille, it’s not possible to be naked like that all the time! You fucking motherfuckers! ” These fanatical supporters of their IEP, mostly male, often scantily clad and very alcoholic, are known to initiate sexist, racist and even anti-Semitic chants. Illustrations? “In a baby, it’s tighter”, “The woman that I will have will take hits on the face”, or “Put two or three pills in her glass and she will be on the floor”… On the field, the players are not left out. The Bordeaux volleyball team, who likes to call themselves the “Violleyeurs”, proudly wears jerseys with unmistakable nicknames: “Sodomisetout”, “Sucelemoi” or “Couille-yum”. Asked about this, the management of the IEP of Bordeaux affirms that they did not become aware of this name until 2013, the year in which they asked athletes to rename themselves. In 2019, the team always presented itself that way.

Fear of being stigmatized

And on March 29, 2019, during the last Crit to date, the directors of each IEP were present to encourage their teams when attacks were already taking place. More than fifty testimonies posted on the Paye ton IEP Facebook page denounced verbal violence from the beginning of the Crit. “They are sad, be persuasive, they will suck easily”, “The difference between you and me is that I am a seducer, you are just a bitch”, “There is no witness, there is no risk in raping a chick” … Claire, who managed the page at the time, showed some of these testimonies to the Bordeaux administration. Some have opposed him that there was “No sexism at Sciences-Po”, when others have insisted on the presumption of innocence, a sledgehammer argument systematically used during waves of freedom of speech. The management of the IEP points to the lack of evidence: “The world of social networks induces a parallel truth, we have no way of proving the materiality of the facts. “

For Martin, a former Toulouse student, “They don’t want to shake this pile of manure too much” and therefore let continue “The culture of secrecy around the Crit”. If the overflows are numerous, they have long remained in the closet. The victims tell of a pressure linked to the prestige of the school, that of integration at all costs. Many did not speak for fear of being stigmatized. “The administration and the students fear for the reputation of the school. They do not want a scandal that would compromise the value of the diploma ”, explains Claire. For Maureen, former president of Collectif copines, the feminist association of the IEP of Strasbourg, since renamed Collectif arc en ci.elles, “Sexism is institutionalized” at Sciences-Po. “Le Crit is famous for being the time when everyone gets drunk and lets go. But the problem is not limited to this event. Some students still think that they have the right to do everything because they are at Sciences-Po. “

In fact, if the sports tournament concentrates the abuses, there are also the pre-Crit evenings, the nostal’Crit evenings, the integration weekends, and all the other evenings … So many chances to bring sexism to life and rape culture in the ten IEPs. In 2013, Laurine *, a student from Aix, was assaulted at a pre-Crit party. A boy to whom she had already said no took her hand, before slipping it into his underwear. She too thought that“It only happened to others”.