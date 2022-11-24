The idea of ​​the new Minister of Education Giuseppe Valditara to increase productivity in the classroom.

The Meloni government he’s been in office for a month now. In this first phase there are various proposals that are arriving from the executive to improve various aspects of social life. One of the most interesting comes from Minister of Education Giuseppe Valditara.

Many know that the use of smartphones at school is not a small problem because they greatly lower the attention span in class. The minister Valditara would seem to want prohibit the use of smartphones during class hours.

He made it clear during the broadcast Comparison broadcast on Rai Italia in the world and on Rai Due on Saturdays at 6.30. Valditara has made it clear that he wants to remove cell phones from the classrooms. According to her, this would improve the time between students and teachers within the class. In short, the lesson hours would be maximized without external distractions.

But that’s not all, because the minister also agreed to remove the Basic income to young earners who don’t even have compulsory schooling: “Either they fill the gap or they lose income” – he said.

For students who become the protagonists of bullying or violence, the minister agreed to socially useful jobs. A form of disciplining those particularly lively young people.

As for aid to less well-off families, the minister said: “It is the Municipalities that cover the expenses for the purchase of textbooks for the less well-off. For 2022-23, 133 million euros have been allocated, 33 million more than the previous year to guarantee free admission to pupils who fulfill the obligation or on loan for use”.

“Education is a universal right, the provision of homogeneous measures can be shared to overcome the gaps. Any initiative to step up these reforms will have the support of the government”. In short, the theme of education seems to be very close to the heart of the new executive who is looking carefully at how to improve the entire school sector.