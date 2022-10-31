“Record-breaking robotic surgery” at the Sant’Andrea Hospital in Rome, where “the 400th surgery with the ‘Da Vinci’ robot was performed today”. This was announced by the hospital, underlining that, “according to the data provided by Ab Medica, in Italy there are few centers that can boast such a high number of robotic surgery interventions at such a short distance from the introduction of the machinery in the operating room, which in February 2021. A technological innovation much appreciated among Sant’Andrea specialists – reads a note – that the hospital is preparing to become one of the most productive centers in Italy and in Europe for the total number of minimally invasive robotic procedures “.

Colorectal, thoracic, urological surgery and cardiac surgery for a few months: also “the multidisciplinary use is a distinctive feature of the Sant’Andrea robot, which sees the various hospital specialists alternate with the console with which the arms of the machine are operated remotely. The benefits – recalled by the Ao – are appreciated in all the different types of intervention: limited scarring, lower risk of complications, which lead to reduced hospitalization times, reduction of waiting lists and costs for the health system “.

“The robotic surgery project was born as a bet that, given in hand, we have won today – declares Paolo Anibaldi, health director of Sant’Andrea – The goal is now to increase the number and types of minimally invasive procedures to offer our patients the best possibilities of treatment, strengthened by a human capital with very high skills and a state-of-the-art technological park “. Daniele Aguzzi, acting general manager, points out that Sant’Andrea is “a highly specialized hospital and university center dedicated to the training of young doctors and surgeons. The inseparable combination of scientific research and technological innovation is our DNA”.