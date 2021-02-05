Everything works, but on the head! With Big Pharma, every day brings its share of absurd or revolting news. Largely aided by the states which have largely funded, if not totally, the development, clinical trials, production and distribution of “their” vaccines, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna have been congratulating themselves in recent days on the miraculous profits they are making. ‘are preparing to rake in: tens of billions of euros each in the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic. In the middle of the week, the American giant allied with the German biotechnology start-up welcomed, in a press release, to have the hand on one of the biggest “blockbusters” in the history of the industry, with profits estimated at 25 or 30%. His compatriots at Gilead, holders of the exploitation rights to remdesivir, last night posted sales of their Veklury – the name they market it under – of more than $ 1.9 billion ($ 1.6 billion). euros) in the fourth quarter of 2020 alone … Even though, since mid-September, the World Health Organization (WHO) has advised against the use of this treatment against Covid-19 (read Humanity from 23 November)!

For the vaccine, it is really not sure, but for the speculative and financial mismanagement, France holds its place … This Friday morning, the French juggernaut, lagging behind in the vaccine race and engaged in yet another plan job cuts in its research and development (R&D) laboratories in France – last year, 1,700 jobs were destroyed – promises its shareholders an increase in the dividend, from 3.15 euros to 3.2 euros per action. This represents a total payment of 4 billion euros! In a letter to AFP, the group tries to justify itself: “Sanofi operating in a very competitive international environment, suspending the dividend or reducing it due to the current pandemic would weaken the company, reduce its attractiveness and thus alter its ability to innovate in the long term for patients.” In fact, a good part of the 12.3 billion euros in profits obtained by Sanofi last year comes from the sale of shares in the Regeneron lab, for an amount of almost 10 billion euros, which is today hui well placed in the competition for monoclonal treatments against Covid-19. A sign that, all the same, Sanofi is on the cusp, in the health crisis … at least, to speculate!

Thomas lemahieu