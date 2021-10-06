As usual a lot of space has been given to client companies, thanks to Salesforce solutions, they embarked on their digital transformation process by placing the customer at the center. Trailblazer (pioneer in English) calls them Salesforce, they are the companies that have made it, that have revolutionized their strategies thanks to technology, even overcoming critical moments such as the pandemic.

The event coincides with the announcement by Marc Benioff, CEO and founder of Salesforce, of a 23% increase in revenue and Sap’s imminent overtaking at the top of IT companies providing enterprise solutions. Currently, in fact, Sap has about 27.3 billion dollars and Salesforce 21.2 billion dollars, but with a higher growth rate that should bring it to 50 billion dollars in turnover by 2026.

Overtaking has enormous historical value because it establishes Crm as the primary application platform to the detriment of ERP. A future is now upon us in which the most widely used application service in the company will no longer be management software, but an integrated platform for managing interactions with customers, suppliers and partners based on data acquired from corporate digital properties.

Half of the Italian companies are on the right track

According to the data held by Mauro Solimene, country leader of Salesforce Italy, 50% of Italian companies have accelerated their digital transformation projects. Furthermore, the value of ecommerce in Italy increased by 78% from 2019 to 2020.

Finally, also in Italy, the awareness has been reached that digital is the only enabler of the company business. Only thanks to technology can we remain competitive and reduce time to market, even when extraordinary events occur to turn the cards around.

The trailblazers who attended the Salesforce Live Italy 2021 I’m Safilo – world leader in eyewear – e Careapt – specialized in the development of digital solutions for the assistance and treatment of the chronically ill. These are two emblematic cases, precisely because the meaning of “customer” is different from what is known in the retail sector. Safilo’s client is the optician who resells the glasses to the consumer, while the client of Careapt, a company founded within Zcube, a “research venture” of the pharmaceutical company Zambon, is a very particular patient. In both cases the goal is not just to sell but to interact with your target, and through the punctual and constant listening to the “customer”, to generate business and value.

An e-commerce that listens and a service that goes to customers

Safilo, he said Marcella Manzoni, Head of Global Customer Facing Operations and Marketing, started its digital revolution in 2019, with the aim of shifting its focus from the product to the customer through a new B2B ecommerce platform. You & Safilo was launched in August 2020, three months in advance and immediately produced exceptional results. Today it is available in 19 countries around the world, has 26 thousand registered users in Europe and in a few months it generated an increase in orders of 77%.

The B2B ecommerce developed together with Salesforce puts the data that subscribers generate on the platform in the first place. This means optimizing production, and reducing time to market, based on what can be deduced from the analysis of the interactions of your target with the platform and not a priori based on empirical and subjective analyzes.

The project created by Salesforce for Careapt, on the other hand, focused on the development of an omnichannel strategy. The general manager Orientina Di Giovanni explained how it was necessary to put the experience of doctors and patients at the center by completely redesigning the interaction process. In one year, Careapt has followed over 700 patients, with over 6000 tele-assistance interventions: only 20 out of 700 patients had to physically go for a visit or to the emergency room.

This takes place according to a logic that foresees making available to everyone the digital channel mainly used and not those that the company for some reason would prefer to make available. We understand how important and necessary a paradigm shift of this type is in such a delicate context as healthcare.

The stakeholder at the center, in essence, whether it is the consumer of a retail brand, the patient of a healthcare service, a supplier, a partner or a B2B customer. Whatever the interlocutor of a company, Salesforce’s vision puts it at the center of the strategy, proposing a unified platform of integrated and complementary services that horizontally involve all company divisions. A paradigm shift now recognized by many companies around the world which proves necessary in order not to risk succumbing.