FromMaximilian Gang close

Vladimir Putin recently invited to the Africa summit in St. Petersburg. Not only the Kremlin boss attracted a lot of attention.

St. Petersburg – At a summit, Vladimir Putin wanted to win Africa’s sympathies in the middle of the Ukraine war – the Kremlin boss even announced a “basis” for the end of the war at the appointment. According to the Kremlin, representatives from 49 of the 54 African nations traveled to St. Petersburg, including 17 heads of state and government. A diplomat with a rather irritating choice of clothing proved that there were real Putin fans in the delegations.

Irritations at the Africa summit: Embassy staff appears with a Putin fan shirt

Lama Jacques Sevoba, a diplomat from Guinea, appeared at the Russian Africa summit in an irritating T-shirt. © Kirill Kukhmar/Itar-Tass/Imago

Lama Jacques Sevoba, a Moscow embassy official from Guinea, wore a T-shirt covered with pictures of Vladimir Putin at the Africa summit. In a video posted to Twitter on Thursday (July 27), Sevoba explained his choice of dress: “I’ve had this shirt for three years because I love it [Putin] very love. That’s why I wear it anytime, anywhere.” At the summit, he wants to show “his people” that Russia and Africa will be even better friends.

An employee of the Guinean Embassy in Russia Lama Jacques Sevoba on why he chose a T-shirt with the image of Vladimir Putin for the Russia-Africa summit. pic.twitter.com/wz2untkxBb — DD Geopolitics (@DD_Geopolitics) July 27, 2023

Africa summit in Russia: Putin assures food deliveries – and rails against the West

At the Africa summit, Putin assured African representatives of reliable food supplies. In the first half of 2023, Russia had already exported ten million tons to Africa. In the whole of 2022 it was still 11.5 million tons. The West’s accusation that Russia, with its war against Ukraine and the blockade of the country’s grain deliveries via the Black Sea, is now playing the “hunger games” was dismissed as “hypocritical”.

Prior to this, Putin had let the agreement on shipping Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, expire. This had caused unrest on the global food market. Ukraine is considered an important supplier of corn and wheat, among other things, and accuses Russia of stealing the grain from the occupied territories. Putin has so far rejected a resumption of the agreement.

See also Kim Kardashian fined $1.3M for promoting cryptocurrencies Pictures of the Ukraine war: great horror and small moments of happiness Pictures of the Ukraine war: great horror and small moments of happiness

Russia’s Africa summit: Putin promises free grain – US doubts

Cyril Matamela Ramaphosa, President of South Africa, with Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Summit. © Mikhail Metzel/dpa

At the meeting, the Kremlin chief announced that between 25,000 and 50,000 tons of grain would be delivered free of charge to countries in need in the next three to four months. According to Putin, more than 200,000 tons of fertilizer from Russia are stranded at European ports, which Moscow could also hand over. Nevertheless, Russian-African trade grew by 35 percent in the first half of 2023. Russia is also considered to be Africa’s most important arms supplier. Putin’s demand: The sanctions that the West imposed on Russia after the outbreak of the Ukraine war must be relaxed.

A spokeswoman for US President Joe Biden expressed skepticism in Washington about the food deliveries promised by Russia: “It is up to Russia to show that this is not an empty promise,” said Karine Jean-Pierre. The spokeswoman also referred to statements by UN Secretary-General António Guterres. He had previously said that a handful of donations to some countries were not enough to offset the dramatic impact of the Black Sea grain blockade.

Africa summit in Russia: African Union leader praises ‘fraternal welcome’

Azali Assoumani, head of the African Union, called for an end to the Ukraine war at the Russia-Africa summit. © Valery Sharifulin/dpa

Moussa Faki Mahamat, the head of the African Union (AU) commission, called on Russia and Ukraine to end their war at the Africa summit. The Ukraine war is exacerbating the food crisis: “Africa is suffering,” Mahamat said, according to the Russian translation. Azali Assoumi, President of the Comoros and Chair of the AU, said: “It is important today to struggle for a sustainable peace between Russia and Ukraine”. Africa needs grain from Russia, but also from Ukraine.

Assoumi praised a “fraternal welcome” in Russia. Russia has always stood by Africa’s side, has supported the countries’ struggle for independence despite all the difficulties and is an important partner, Assoumani said. Nevertheless, the number of participants at the second Russian Africa summit has fallen: representatives from all 54 countries attended the first summit in 2019 in Sochi. (mg, with dpa)

Rubric list image: © Kirill Kukhmar/Itar-Tass/Imago