Tennis player Novak Djokovic has given his support to the Serb population in northern Kosovo, where inter-ethnic tension has returned to high levels with clashes between Kfor troops and Serbian demonstrators opposed to the new mayors of ethnic Albanian elected in the four largest municipalities in the north with a Serb majority .

“Kosovo is the heart of Serbia. Stop the violence!», wrote the Serbian champion on a camera at the end of the match he won yesterday against the American Alexander Kovacevic in the first round at Roland Garros.

The champion is not new to certain releases. In 2020, after the ATP Cup victory, a video circulated of Djokovic singing a nationalist military march together with his Serbian teammates. The Kosovar ambassador in Bulgaria, Edor Cana, had commented on the episode, defining the Serbian team “primitive and chauvinistic”. In the same year, following a trip to Bosnia with his family, Djokovic was awarded the Order of the Republic of Srpska, the Serb part of Bosnia. Also in that case there was much discussion of the opportunity to accept that award presented to him by Milorad Dodik (political denier of the Srebrenica Massacre) Nor which in the past had been attributed to figures such as Slobodan Milosevic, Ratko Mladic and Radovan Karadzic, i.e. three criminals of war.