The Madero Group, of restaurants and cafes, informed this Friday (June 25, 2021) that it will maintain its IPO (initial offering of shares) for the end of this year on B3, the São Paulo stock exchange. The company’s 1st quarter balance sheet, however, mentions the lack of guarantees for the renegotiation of debts and risks for the continuity of the business, according to The State of São Paulo.

The document says there is “substantial doubts about the company’s ability to continue operating within one year after the date these consolidated financial statements were issued”.

The company’s debt with banks, suppliers and governments reaches R$2.4 billion. Of this total, 31% matures within one year.

The IPO was initially scheduled for 2020. The effects of the covid-19 pandemic have postponed plans to 2021. The State of São Paulo, the company had hired Bank of America, BTG, Itaú and UBS to run the operation.

Founded in 2005 by Junior Durski, the group included 200 units of the Restaurant Durski, Madero and Jeronimo Burger brands distributed in 70 cities across the country. In 2019, Durski sold 22% of his capital to the American fund Carlyle. Since last year, with the closing of units, some minority partners withdrew, such as presenter Luciano Huck.

Durski became known as a supporter of Jair Bolsonaro’s election and government. It also acted firmly against the lockdown in several municipalities and the state, in line with the president’s recommendations.

