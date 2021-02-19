French automaker Renault released its 2020 results on Friday. A year marked by the crisis. The loss posted is record: 8 billion euros. But this is explained above all by the 43% of Nissan that Renault holds, which weighs down this balance sheet for nearly 5 billion. Renault also saw its sales plunge by 21.3% over the year, with less than three million vehicles sold in a generally plummeting automotive market. In the second half of the year, the loss was limited to only 660 million euros and sales were down 8.9%. “In view of the circumstances of the year 2020, the financial results of Groupe Renault, despite historic losses, are not so bad compared to what had been announced, ”Confirms the CGT. The union emphasizes that if the manufacturer limits the breakage, it is also thanks to the employees, “who have had their days of leave confiscated in order to supplement the partial activity allowance», Which represents 30% of net salary.

National solidarity has also clearly played its role with partial unemployment coupled with Partial Long-Term Activity (APLD), implemented since the beginning of 2021. The manufacturer has also benefited from a loan guaranteed by the State of 4 billion euros and has significant liquidity. However, the only project of the French manufacturer seems to be to save money. The first, announced at the end of May, provides for a cut of 2 billion euros over three years, and some 15,000 job cuts around the world.

The new CEO of the Luca de Meo group announced in January a further cut in budgets, notably for research, but no new layoffs: the goal is now to reach a total of 2.5 billion euros in savings by 2023, and 3 billion by 2025.

The CGT logically denounces a clear lack of anticipation. “The authoritarian decision of the General Management to abandon developments, to put in APLD the global functions and the engineering is an industrial nonsense, the ambition being only to amplify the strategy of the whole financial of the company.»Deplores the union. And to cite in particular as an example the outsourcing all the way, which makes all the more complex the management of the shortage of semiconductors from which the entire industry suffers and responsible in particular for the partial activation of the Sandouville sites (Normandy ), Tangier (Morocco) and Pitesti (Romania) by Renault. “Better balance our production on the planet, meet the needs of the populations, relocate the studies and manufacture of vehicles, parts and components, this is an ambitious and sustainable development project for the entire French automotive industry.»Concludes the CGT.