Marcelo’s departure to Real Madrid at the end of last season marked the end of an era. And how is the club without Marcelo? Perhaps at the Bernabeu they suffer from nostalgia, given that they have signed … his son!

Marcelo’s departure to Real Madrid at the end of last season marked the end of an era. The Brazilian full-back left Casa Blanca after fifteen years, in which he won 25 trophies, becoming the most successful Merengues player ever. The Brazilian did not return to his homeland, but decided to stay in Europe, moving to Olympiacos. It’s not that things are going very well in Greece, given that the green and gold’s physical form is what he is and that he has hardly ever been able to play in the Piraeus team shirt. And how are Real without Marcelo? Perhaps at the Bernabeu they suffer from nostalgia, given that they have signed … his son! See also Marquez: "The Sprint Races will make MotoGP more spectacular"

First contract with Real — Enzo Alves is the heir to the Brazilian full-back, even if he has decided not to follow in his father’s footsteps. In fact, he plays in attack, as a centre-forward, and has just signed his first contract with Casa Blanca. At the moment the very young (he is 13 years old) plays in the Infantil A shirt and, as he explained on his Instagram profile, has finally put the relationship with the Merengues on paper. “My first contract with the best club in the world. Very happy. Proud.” To accompany Enzo to the signing, needless to say, was father Marcelo, together with mother Clarice, two who the Madrid club know very well, given the very long stay of the full-back in those parts.

A very prolific striker — And the choice of Marcelo’s son to change role is perhaps… even understandable. In fact, it is difficult to compete with a parent who for some was the best left-back ever. Much better to play in another area of ​​the field, also because the results are very positive. For him goals in clusters, as he says AS, to the point that he is not only the best scorer of his team, but also of the whole category, with a seven-goal lead over the second in the standings. His physical structure also lends a hand: at 13, Enzo Alves is one meter and seventy-five, or exactly as tall as his father. With the very high possibility of increasing, since he is still in the development age. Meanwhile, Real Madrid are enjoying his young talent. And the idea of ​​starting a dynasty…a winner tickles the Casa Blanca a lot! See also WRC | Toyota: The devil is in the details. So he dominated the Safari

December 4th – 3.46pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Real #adynasty #contract #Marcelos #son #striker #scores #clusters