The future of Rayados of Monterrey It is not clear, because when everything pointed to the fact that they were going to trust one more tournament in Fernando Ortizthe crash against Blue Cross 4-0 put the project of the Tano leading the Monterrey team.
And it’s not just about being beaten at home against Machinebut the latest eliminations in Liga MX and Concacaf In final instances, they leave the Tano Ortiz with very little margin for error, which could happen in the following weeks if he does not improve his team’s direction.
And now the information that begins to circulate from Monterrey It will be in the Leagues Cup where they decide whether the Albiazul coach leaves before the tournament ends, with the intention of salvaging as much as possible this semester.
According to the journalist of TUDNDiego Armando Medina, Striped He has already proposed the dismissal of Fernando Ortiz If he lost to Necaxaas they were not prepared for another defeat after the thrashing against Cruz Azulespecially if the next opponent was from the middle or lower part of the table.
The Monterrey team got the result and won 1-0; however, this does not ensure the permanence of the Tano Not at all, since according to the same source, they have now set their sights on the Leagues Cup as the contest where they will define their future.
Basically, Fernando Ortiz He is obliged to win the trophy if he does not want to be fired. Only an extraordinary performance and a “worthy” elimination would stop him from leaving, so everything seems to indicate that the strategist could live his last days in the Sultana del Norte.
The Rayados of Monterrey will face Austin FC already them UNAM Pumas in the group stage of the Leagues CupThe draw will be defined later according to their results, so the start of the tournament for Fernando Ortiz is not entirely easy.
The first match will be on July 30th against the Americans, and the second will be on August 3rd. Both will be on American soil.
