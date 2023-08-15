Even at Rainews24 “it’s never too late” to learn Italian. The case

Some time ago we laughed, rolling our eyes, at the announcement of the secretariat of medicine and surgery of the University of Cagliari that helped students understand how to distinguish even from odd numbers (a notion that is learned in elementary school), to enroll correctly in the courses. The news is true, not a joke.

I start by saying that I like television less and less and I have to watch it with difficulty. On August 12, “following only with the ears” the TV channel RAINnews24, I had to inevitably turn my head and stare at the screen. An hour of news from uncertain Italian, not to mention the diction of many journalists. Well that goes they speak like Lisa Simpson, with open “e” becoming closed, and vice versa, and improbable accents of who knows what subspecies of unlistenable phonemes. Oh well, perhaps it serves to produce the Telenovelas effect: to make viewers feel less distant from those who go on video. They will think: “They talk like me!”.

