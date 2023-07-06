Money, weapons, ingots, wigs and documents. This is what the Russian authorities found at the home of Evgheny Prigozhin in St. Petersburg. While the head of Wagner’s mercenaries was leading the revolt, which stopped 200 km from Moscow 2 weeks ago, the men of the services raided his home. While Prigozhin is reported in his hometown, and not in Belarus where he would have been ‘exiled’, media close to the Kremlin have released images relating to the operation, outlining a film picture. In a closet, fake wigs and beards that were supposed to help Prigozhin assume a false identity, as the photos show: red hair and beard, black hat and beard, glasses. Money is popping up everywhere, with bundles of banknotes between rubles and dollars, and gold bars. The entrance leads up to a spiral staircase, with a grand piano in full view. The tour continues through long corridors with precious marbles, an indoor swimming pool, enormous bathrooms with hydromassage. A bedroom in which, in addition to the furnishings, there is also a rich supply of automatic weapons. In the hobby room you can see a billiard table and the famous hammer used by Wagner’s men for summary executions, to say the least. In the residence there is also a reasonably equipped medical clinic, with a hospital bed and machinery.