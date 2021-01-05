new Delhi: The Health Ministry said that the corona vaccine could begin in 10 days. The ministry said that after getting the approval of emergency use, we are ready to roll out the vaccine in 10 days, the final decision has to be taken by the government. Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that at present there are 30 vaccine candidates in India. They are all working in different stages.

Harshvardhan tweeted, “There are currently 30 vaccine candidates in India. They are all working in different stages. Three of them are in the human clinical trial and four in the advanced pre-clinical phase. Two of these vaccines are Limited emergency use has also been approved for the New Year. “

Along with this, he said, “7 laboratories in the world have been selected by the International Forum to analyze and develop protocols for the quality, efficacy and results of clinical trials of vaccines that are being made worldwide. These include India’s THTSTI Faridabad. There is one. “

The Union Health Minister also said that India is among the 4-5 countries in the world, which had achieved success in isolating the corona virus. We have not lagged behind any country in the development of the vaccine. Within a year, two vaccines have been approved for emergency use in India.

Harsh Vardhan said that in the fight against Corona, on one hand doctors, nurses and other frontline workers were engaged in saving the lives of others, regardless of their lives, on the other hand our scientists also realized the responsibilities that they had done, That is historical

