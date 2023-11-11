The house is right on the curve of a two-way regional road, reaching Posadas, a town in Córdoba with just over 7,000 inhabitants. Few were familiar with Posadas before 2016—the era before Palomo Spain—and suddenly, in 2017, Beyoncé introduced her twins to the world with a look thought and sewn on the ground floor of that house, in the middle of nowhere. Miley Cyrus and Harry Styles have also worn creations from that house. None of them have made it this far—they probably wouldn’t understand anything about that curve or this industrial estate.

To kill time we had a coffee at the only open bar. It is early to make visits, although we are warned that the seamstresses start at seven in the morning. At the bar everyone guesses where we are going. When Alejandro Gómez Palomo (31 years old) returned to Posadas after six years, they told him: “With the money your parents have spent to send you to London [estudió Diseño Masculino y Tecnología en el London College of Fashion], You are going to stay here?”. Village life has advantages and disadvantages. Alejandro says that there were always many expectations placed on him. He studied in a public school where he was the one who spoke and dressed differently. “At the age of 10, I could recite the designer, the model, the season, the show just by seeing the photo from the catwalk, I was obsessed with the story of Gianni Versace, Christian Lacroix and especially John Galliano, I just went to London to follow in his footsteps,” he recalls.

Above all, Alejandro was a free child. The only son of Norberto Gómez, an engineer, and Manoli Palomo, a teacher, they always let him be exactly who he was. The photos of his childhood costumes, not at all normative and announcing what years later would be called genderless fashion, bear witness.

View of the living room on the first floor of the Cordoban designer’s house. Asier Rua

He was very young when someone read him the life line and predicted a premature death. He, always dreaming, hoped to enter the illustrious club of 27 alongside Kurt Cobain or Janis Joplin, but it did not happen. Today, at 31 years old, he is no longer young, at least according to demographic studies. For this session we were expecting an excessive Palomo, with ruffles, heels and ostrich feathers, but a sober, stylized Alejandro stood before us, with a black shirt and pants that left the photographer wanting drama. Could it be the calm of age? Or perhaps he jet lag? On the day of this meeting, the designer had just returned from New York. The collection Cruising in the Rose Garden that he presented at the Plaza hotel was still in boxes, and he woke up in that state of confusion typical of the day after a trip to a distant and sumptuous galaxy, very different from Posadas.

—Why have you decided to stay here?

—Destiny: a part of me thought I would return to London, but since I had managed to sell part of my final year collection, that summer I came to produce, I set up a small workshop with my father and started working with María Luisa, a dressmaker. from the town who accompanied me for three or four years, until he retired. Then I wanted to release a first serious collection of 19 looks It required more work and I asked my father to let me stay longer. It was the Orlando collection, which we presented in Madrid in 2016, and the fuse was lit. We started getting orders from international stores like Opening Ceremony, we went to New York, we met with Vogue America…, all of that gave us confidence to continue.

—Does being in the town give you problems?

—It is true that some processes slow down and it is more difficult for us to form a stable team. I work with very young, very modern people. If you see a guy in a skirt in the town supermarket, that’s on my team. But they are restless people who are not going to stay here long.

“We live a parallel life in the Sierra de Posadas, which is wonderful. More than in the town, I live in the countryside,” says the designer. In this photograph, the place to read, and in the background, a painting by José Luis Barquero. Asier Rua

Despite everything, the designer considers it “a gift” to have space, a garden and a field. “It makes me feel free and lucky. Obviously there are days when I want to leave, and luckily I travel a lot, but it is quite nice to arrive with the suitcases and have the workshop and the house in the same place and not have to move anymore.”

With the second collection Alejandro had to start looking for a house. “My father’s office was too small for us and this building that had been a furniture store with a forging workshop had been in ruins for many years.” He first set up the workshop. Some donkeys, a table, a couple of sewing machines and two or three people for sewing. Shortly afterward he moved away. “I bought a sofa bed from Ikea and settled in. I lived inside the workshop, the seamstresses came and literally took me out of bed. We were a commune where we created, made plans and friends stayed over.”

Then he had to occupy the first floor, where today a more calm Alejandro continues to mix private life and work, but with a staircase in between. “I close the door and my house is very much mine, a bubble where I am very happy.” Lucio, a six-year-old Weimaraner, is the only one who goes up and down stairs, skipping rooms and spaces. During the day they work and at night they lead village life. “We’re going to have dinner at El Mesón or Rogelio, a ham and a wine. And we lead a parallel life in the Posadas mountains, which is wonderful. “More than in the town, I live in the countryside.”

The living room that the designer has adapted as a home, where family furniture and antique furniture are mixed. On the table, a Sybilla candle and a portrait of her signed by Alvie Lume. Asier Rua

As a “modern-town” designer, Alejandro has built strange alliances. 80% of his business is outside Spain, and most orders come from the United States and England, countries with difficult customs. The transfer of boxes is continuous. Packages are regularly sent all over the world; at the shows, between 30 and 40 boxes are sent for each collection, plus racks for delicate garments. Alejandro blindly trusts Correos. In 2022 he designed the Palomo × Correos capsule collection to thank the institution for each of the shipments that had arrived at his destination on time.

Since 2016 he has been hearing that he is going to be “killed”, that a big house is going to sign him, that it is a matter of time. Then, in some drunken state, they also tell him: “What happened? Great things must have happened to you. You are stuck.” This creator, known in homes throughout Spain for the television program Masters of Sewing, lives in this schizophrenia. “We have become ambitious people who are very clear about where they want to go, and if we have to hate everything we have done before, then we do it. “Nothing happens, it’s almost natural to finish a collection, love it, and then get hooked on it.” He likes being independent in a world of conglomerates and emporiums, but he knows it’s not free. “Our economy is austere, almost war-like, we buy just enough: feather boas to make two coats and not one more.”

Entrance to the living room, in the background a photo of Eulàlia Valldosera, a Manila shawl from her aunt and an Empire style mirror, below a small painting from the 16th century. Asier Rua

—Do you have a pending account with the actor Timothée Chalamet?

—[Risas] He doesn’t know it, but I invented his aesthetics. He hasn’t realized that it was me who has been dreaming about it, and then suddenly he has planted himself in this world. Here I am waiting for you.

Palomo checks some fabrics in the workshop, on the ground floor of the house. During the day he works and at night he lives in the village with ‘Lucio’, a six-year-old Weimaraner. “We’re going to have dinner at El Mesón or Rogelio, a ham and a wine,” says the designer. Asier Rua

