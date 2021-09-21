At Packers versus Lions



This is how the first German brother duel in the NFL went



The brothers Equanimeous St. Brown (l) and Amon-Ra St. Brown stand on the sidelines after the NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions.

Gren Bay At the home game of the Green Bay Packers against the Detroit Lions, two German brothers are on the field for the first time in the history of the NFL. The opportunity for such a valuable photo for the family album only recently seemed to have been wasted.







After the first German brother duel in NFL history, Equanimeous St. Brown (24) and Amon-Ra St. Brown (21) stood arm in arm and had their mother photograph them. Miriam Brown from Leverkusen and her husband John Brown were sitting right on the edge of the legendary Lambeau Field in Green Bay when the Packers won their home debut against the Detroit Lions 35:17 – and two of their three sons were right in front of more than 70,000 spectators. “You can be very proud of us. There aren’t many parents who can say that they have two sons who play Monday Night Football on the same NFL field, ”Amon-Ra St. Brown told the German Press Agency after the second NFL game of his career.

With three trapped passports and a gain of 18 yards, his statistics yield was significantly better than that of his three-year-old brother. The 24-year-old Equanimeous caught a ball and had no gain in space. The fact that he was on the field at all was a success in itself – after all, the Packers had fired him after an injury in the pre-season 20 days ago and only kept him as part of the training squad. But then the promotion came in time for the duel against his brother’s team. “That was a lot of fun. It’s the first time I’ve played against him, ”said Amon-Ra St. Brown as he was back on the bus and on his way back to Detroit.







Both brothers play as pass takers for their teams’ attack, so they are usually not on the pitch at the same time. But once the two athletes, who grew up in California, met each other. “He was on the kickoff, I was on the kickoff return,” Amon-Ra told St. Brown. When the scene in the last quarter ended and the older one had escaped the collision with the younger brother by changing direction, the television pictures just showed the dropping off. The joy was evident in both of them despite the helmets.

Because Packers running back Aaron Jones had a creamy day with four touchdowns, the home team turned the 14:17 break gap and won in the end clearly and confidently. “We played well until half-time,” said Amon-Ra St. Brown of the performance of himself and his Lions. “Then we had an interception and a fumble, and nothing good happened anymore. The turnovers were the biggest problem for us. ”At the photo for the family album, when Equanimeous proudly held his brother’s Lions jersey covered with grass stains, Amon-Ra also had to smile.

