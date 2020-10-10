The Portugal coach, Fernando Santos, admitted this Saturday that France is a very powerful team, pero made it clear that if they manage to be at their best level on Sunday it will be difficult to win them.

“We will face a very powerful adversary, world champion, but we have our weapons“, said the Portuguese coach at the press conference prior to that match of the third day of the League of Nations, which will be played at the Stade de France.

“The most important thing is not to lose confidence. It is important to be at our best level. If we are, it will be difficult to win, “he added.

Santos stressed that it is one thing to recognize that the French are one of the best teams in the world and another to face that duel with the mentality of losers.

“My team will try to put on the field of play what it has practiced in the last matches,” added the coach, who after the friendly with Spain this past Wednesday, which ended in a 0-0 draw, admitted that they gave a lot of space to the Spanish.

Santos was accompanied by defender Pepe, who was confident that he could achieve a good result.

“We will be at the height of the jersey and we want to put on a great match to honor Portugal“said the player, who confessed that he always feels” tickling in the stomach “when he enters the field to represent his team.