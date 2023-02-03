EThere isn’t a relevant car manufacturer that isn’t committed to electromobility. Opel intends to only sell purely electric cars from 2028 onwards. Along the way, the range of models will be successively changed, the large Insignia sedan has been removed from the range, and the 4.48 meter SUV Grandland is now the brand’s flagship. A GSE variant will be available this spring for this Grandland, but also for the compact Astra.

In both cases, a plug-in hybrid bears the historic abbreviation, which was used for the first time in 1970. At that time it stood for “Grand Sport Injection” in the Opel Commodore, today it is called Grand Sport Electric. In the Grandland GSE there is then a system output of a 1.6-liter petrol engine and an electric motor of 300 hp, the Astra GSE offers 225 hp from the 1.6 engine and the electric counterpart. Otherwise there are 224 and 180 hp. The battery of the Astra is 12.4 kWh, that of the Grandland 14.2.

High quality designed interior

Both should be able to travel more than 60 kilometers purely electrically. The GSE outfit includes, among other things, a sportier steering system and exclusive Koni shock absorbers, specific 18 or 19-inch aluminum wheels, a different front and a modified rear diffuser, and a high-quality interior.



The Astra can be ordered immediately and costs 45,510 euros. The first cars hit the market in March. If you order now, you have to reckon with a delivery time of up to six months. The Astra Sports Tourer, i.e. the station wagon, will soon be able to adorn itself with the abbreviation GSE. He comes in the summer, the surcharge should be around 1200 euros. For the Grandland, which has the same delivery times, prices start at 57,600 euros.

Both GSEs were able to prove themselves on the first test drives, they actually have some sporting talent with a very tight chassis. However, 60 kilometers of electric range appeared to be an illusion. Opel aggressively announces GSE as a new sub-brand. It can be assumed that the Astra and Grandland will not remain the only models. The purely electric Astra, which will be launched in the course of the year – also as a Sports Tourer – will be a GSE in the top configuration. An electric successor to the all-important Insignia is eagerly awaited.