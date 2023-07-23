In Spain’s northeast, in the sparsely populated village of Villarroya, which has a population of just seven, voters finished voting in a general election in 26 seconds. On July 23, the publication reports Mundodeportivo.

At least 40 people from neighboring municipalities attended the polling station. They followed the voting process.

After the start of voting, one of the residents told an anecdote to those present, because of which his ballot fell down. As a result, he lost a few seconds. However, despite this, the result was three seconds less than their previous record in the municipal elections in May.

After the end of the voting, the villagers arranged a holiday, marking the event with pastries and national dishes.

In Spain, on July 23, voting began in the elections for the Cortes Generales (bicameral parliament). The sites opened at 9:00 local time (10:00 Moscow time) and will continue to work until 20:00 (21:00 Moscow time). The turnout in the elections as of 18:30 (19:30 Moscow time) was 53.12%, according to the official website for monitoring the results.

According to the results of the elections, 350 members of the Congress of Deputies for another four years and 208 senators will be elected.

In the country, legislative power is exercised by Cortes Generales elected for a period of four years, consisting of the Senate (upper house) and the Congress of Deputies (lower house).