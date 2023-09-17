The Portuguese CR7 Nassr. The former Bologna player scores but has a goal disallowed, but his Al Taawon is tamed by Kessie and his teammates

Francesco Albanesi

Goals, reds and emotions on the sixth day of the Saudi Pro League. Ronaldo’s Al Nassr continues to fly, forgetting the tragic start in the championship and achieving their fourth consecutive victory. Manè, Talisca and CR7 defeat Al Raed 3-1. In Jeddah it’s a show between Al Ahli and Al Taawon: Kessié and his teammates barely win 3-2 in a dirty match, peppered with fouls, VAR episodes and two expulsions. But above all it was Musa Barrow’s evening: the former Bologna player makes his debut with Al Taawon and takes 5 minutes to score his first Arab goal. In the 90th minute there would also be room for a sensational brace – which would have given him an equalizer – but the offside denies him the joy.

See also WRC | Rally Portugal, Shakedown: Evans regulates Lappi Al Raed-Al Nassr 1-3 — Ronaldo and his teammates confirm that they are an insatiable goal-scoring machine: they have scored 17 in the last four. Against Al Raed, Al Nassr had to struggle for 46 minutes before finding the opening goal with Manè, who arrived in injury time in the first half with a nice right-footed shot. In the second half, Talisca only needed four minutes to extend the result: a left-footed shot from outside into the top corner to make it 2-0. CR7 could not be missing from the list of scorers who – after hitting a cameraman behind the goal on a free kick – closed the score by sealing the 3-0 after a serpentine in the area. For the Portuguese it is the seventh goal in the last four, to which four assists are also added. For Al Raed, Fouzair’s penalty in the 89th minute makes the defeat less bitter. Al Nassr who rises to sixth position with 12 points.

Al Ahli-Al Taawon 3-2 — Al Ahli forgot the defeat suffered against Al Fateh and returned to winning ways, beating Al Taawon 3-2 in a very complicated match. All the stars of the Jeddah team were on the pitch (except Demiral), from Ibanez to Kessié, from Firmino to Gabri Veiga, Mahrez and Saint-Maximin. Despite the high technical rate, Al Ahli does not inspire in the game. The home team went ahead by two after 23 minutes, but between the end of the first half and the beginning of the second they were put back together, first by the split of Joao Pedro (lost by Ibanez in the marking) and then by the debutant Musa Barrow, who he takes advantage of a sensational mistake by Majrashi, skips Mendy and deposits the ball to make it 2-2. The former Bologna player is furious, showing off his personality. The ending is fiery: in the 68th minute Saint-Maximin puts Al Ahli back ahead with a shot from outside. Al Taawon didn’t give up and in the 90th minute they found the 3-3 again with Barrow, who however saw his brace canceled out by VAR for offside. The referee grants 15 minutes of injury time, in which the far-west takes center stage: Medran and Al-Hindi (author of the first goal) are sent off, fouls and protests abound, but in the end Al Ahli take home the three points. Fundamental in view of the next triptych of races: Al Nassr, Al Ettifaq and Al Ittihad. See also MotoGp of Spain, Bagnaia wins in Jerez. Quartararo is second. Third Espargaro with Aprilia

the others — Second consecutive defeat for Tatarusanu’s Abha Club, who lost 3-1 at home against Gerrard’s Al Ettifaq (former Palermo player Quaison scored). 1-1, however, between Al Hazem – bottom of the table with 3 points – and Al Tai: Toze responded to Mensah’s penalty, again from the spot.