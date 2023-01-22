Hockey keeps Paco López-Dekker with both feet on the ground. There he hears: nice that soon your satellites will fly into space, but your pass was just bad.

CV Electrical engineering

Paco López-Dekker (1972) was born in Nijmegen and studied electrical engineering in Barcelona. He was group leader at the German Aerospace Center. He obtained his PhD in electrical and computer engineering in the US at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. Now he is an associate professor of geoscience and remote sensing at TU Delft.

López-Dekker is principal investigator at TU Delft on a satellite mission that the European Space Agency selected last September as the 10th Earth Explorer. These are missions with the aim of monitoring how processes on earth are changed by people. López-Dekker is the first Dutch principal investigator of an Earth Explorer. Together with his team, he came up with the Harmony mission and is now guiding its development.

Harmony is to be launched in 2029 from Kourou in French Guiana. Two new radar satellites will then go into orbit to observe climate-related processes, together with an existing ESA radar satellite: Sentinel-1. We meet in the geosciences building of TU Delft.

“In Europe we are leaders in the field of earth observation and the American space agency NASA is jealous of what we are doing here. We often feel that we already know the Earth well. That is not true.”

Hundreds of millions of people depend on meltwater from glaciers, but they are running out

What will Harmony teach us about Earth?

“Basically three things. He will monitor small shifts in land surface that can lead to earthquakes, how glaciers flow and how the coupling between the ocean surface and the lower atmosphere works. Most of the Earth’s surface is ocean and 90 percent of the extra heat since the current climate change has ended up there. The exchange of gases and heat between the ocean and the atmosphere has not yet been well studied. Heat and gases move via turbulence. These movements take place on a small scale, a few square kilometers. Previous satellites did not observe in detail enough to track those movements.”

Harmony will measure cloud movements, wind, waves and surface currents in high resolution by working with three satellites. To see where something is moving, a radar satellite sends pulses back to Earth in succession and measures how fast they bounce back. The faster, the closer at that moment. “With one radar satellite you measure in one dimension: the viewing direction of the satellite. With three satellites looking from different angles, we have enough diversity in measurement directions that we can reconstruct the movements in all directions.”

The versatile mission is a reflection of López-Dekker’s personality. “I was never focused on one thing; I was often commented that I had too many interests. As a principal investigator, I now keep different types of people together: scientists and engineers. I talk to both sides: what is technologically feasible for the scientists and what do the scientists want the technology to be able to do?”

How did the idea to monitor movements on earth with three satellites come about?

“Ideas for new satellites arise when technological developments and scientific questions meet. The engineering behind Harmony builds on another mission I developed in 2015. It also had to monitor movements on land and in glaciers. Hundreds of millions of people depend on meltwater from glaciers for their water supplies, but they are running out due to climate change. We wanted to measure this in high resolution with new radar technology. But that mission was not selected by ESA. There was no budget for it.”

We were in competition with two other missions, but they were quickly dropped because they turned out to be too expensive

Why was Harmony chosen?

“We added the question about the role of the ocean in climate change in 2018. How long oceans can absorb the extra heat is a question that is now very relevant. And the execution of the mission is technologically feasible.

“The name Harmony came about in a conversation with my ten-year-old daughter. There were all kinds of mission proposals at ESA with names of male gods. I wanted a female Latin goddess. Concordia is the goddess of unity, but that was sensitive because of the Costa Concordia shipwreck in 2012. Harmony is the Greek version of Concordia.”

Four years of hard work and fun, you wrote on Twitter. How did the selection procedure go?

“Every three years, ESA issues a call for new ideas for satellite missions. Then teams submit proposals for missions that they think are scientifically interesting enough to spend money on. ESA selects a small number of them for a feasibility study. We were in competition with two other missions, but they were quickly dropped because they turned out to be too expensive. For a year and a half, we carried out tests with hundreds of people – such as with airplanes above the Wadden Sea – and we did a lot of computer simulations. It is a big risk, because the chance that the work still did not result in a mission was much greater than the chance that the satellite actually got there.

“Then we stood on a stage with fourteen scientists and a few involved colleagues from ESA and we had to convince the ESA advisory committee. The reactions were positive, but the final, redeeming e-mail from ESA took months.”

For example, we want to measure how hard the wind presses on water

What did you do when you heard that ESA wanted to run Harmony?

“Scientists are down-to-earth people. We met briefly with the scientific team online and then we immediately started working on the challenges we still face with Harmony.”

What are those challenges?

“Well, the launch will of course be very exciting. In total, the mission is estimated to cost 420 million euros and hundreds of people are working on it. During the launch, the satellites go into the air at thousands of kilometers per hour. Everything can break.

“But: the really exciting thing is that we now have to ensure that Harmony actually helps scientists. It is important that we learn how to interpret the data. Our satellites measure indirectly. For example, we want to measure how hard the wind presses on water, because that says something about the exchange of heat and gases. But it is impossible to measure that pressure from space. However, the harder the wind pushes, the rougher the water. And you can measure roughness with radar: the rougher the more reflection. To understand and quantify all relationships, I am now modeling what Harmony’s observations will look like. Before, only the selection for execution and launch was a dot on the horizon, now we have to make sure that the satellites do not just fly around, but do what we promised.”