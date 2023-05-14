Three ministers of the Lula government defended the partnership between the Executive and social movements during a fair organized by the Landless Workers Movement (MST) this Sunday, 14th, in São Paulo. Luiz Marinho (Labour), Márcio Macedo (General Secretariat of the Presidency) and Paulo Pimenta (Secretary of Social Communication) participated in the event.

At the opening of the day’s main debate table, Marinho stated that the government “will make a difference to end hunger”, but only in partnership with social movements. Pimenta, from Secom, went further and stated that the government’s alliance with social movements – and, above all, with the MST – is decisive to face hunger and guarantee the creation of new social programs.

“We are here to reaffirm the commitment of President Lula’s government to ending hunger in this country and restoring dignity to the Brazilian people, and this cannot be done without allies, without partnerships, and certainly this partnership with the movements is decisive and, in particular, with the MST, with fellow men and women of the MST”, said Pimenta, speaking of the agricultural production of the MST.

He also listed a set of social programs already resumed by the Lula government – ​​such as Bolsa Família – and promised the return of other measures, such as the Popular Pharmacy. During his speech, the Secom minister took the opportunity to indirectly criticize former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), suspected of having defrauded his vaccination card. “There is no card with vaccine fraud”, he said, speaking of the monitoring of immunization required by Bolsa Família.

Marinho, do Trabalho, defended that there will be no resumption of true democracy as long as there is social inequality, work analogous to slavery and unequal wages between men and women. He also defended respect for indigenous people, LGBT people and the “landless, who need to have land”.