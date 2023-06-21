No air conditioning, light or refrigeration for food. The heat wave that has plagued Mexico since the beginning of June has put the electrical system in the country on the ropes, already causing a handful of blackouts in some parts of the country. From Boca del Río (Veracruz) to Apodaca (Nuevo León) alerts have been issued for the cut in the electricity supply in full rise in thermometers, above 45 degrees in Sonora, Sinaloa, Michoacán, Guerrero, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Veracruz, Tabasco and Yucatán. This Tuesday, for example, the maximum demand for the day exceeded 51,368 megawatts per hour, according to figures from the National Center for Energy Control (Cenace). The high temperatures have already left more than 10 dead, in this fatal sum three people died in Tabasco while trying to spend the night with the air conditioning on.

Carlos Hernández, vice president of Renewable Energies of the National Energy Commission of the Coparmex employer, points out that the blackouts registered in different parts of the country are mainly due to the lack of investment in infrastructure to increase electricity generation, transmission and distribution. . The Coparmex spokesman warns that after a survey with his union members, power cuts have been reported in the Yucatan peninsula, in the Bajío area, Aguascalientes, Veracruz, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

“In Mexico we have an installed capacity of 80,000 megawatts and right now when the electrical system is in this situation, exceeding 50,000 megawatts, the oldest, most inefficient and most polluting plants enter. That is why we have insisted that private investments complement the CFE. What we see are the results of the energy policy that has arbitrarily halted investments, especially in clean energy, there are approximately 2,000 megawatts that are detained and it is essential that we be able to disappear from investments, because they would be generating, delivering energy and supporting the system electric,” he says.

In Veracruz, the president of the Coparmex employers’ association, Manuel Liaño, has denounced repeated power blackouts in the Veracruz-Boca del Río suburban area. The lack of electricity, he warns, has already affected both companies and the population in general. “The constant blackouts generate economic effects in homes and businesses; In the family environment there is no comfortable, adequate and necessary rest, in addition the food spoils, which means a blow to the pocket of the households, ”he told local media last week. The record temperatures in different cities in the country led the inhabitants to get wet in fountains, surround themselves with fans and try to stay at home during the hours of greatest solar radiation.

In the case of companies, the manufacturing sector of Nuevo León has already raised its voice in the face of the intermittency of electricity that affects its operations. The director of Index in the border state of Nuevo León, Zelina Fernández, acknowledges that there is concern in the manufacturing industry due to the high demand for electricity due to high temperatures. “Since June 15, there have been intermittencies in the supply of electricity in different areas, including Apodaca, which is the municipality in which a third of the manufacturing export companies of Nuevo León are located. This affects the productivity of the industry and consequently costs. Many of our partner companies have the capacity to react with energy storage plants or batteries, however, there is the possibility of generating a blackout as was the case a few years ago and we do not have the capacity to respond”, he concludes.

People cool off by swimming in the Rio Grande between Ciudad Juárez and El Paso (USA), on June 18. JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ (REUTERS)

With temperatures above 40 degrees, homes demand higher electricity consumption for air conditioners. In addition, after the elimination of summer time, now in Mexico it gets dark earlier, also favoring the use of more light for a greater number of hours. Ramses Pech, a specialist in energy and economic issues, warns that this unprecedented heat wave and the lack of urban planning in the development of neighborhoods has put the electrical system managed by the parastatal Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) in a pressing situation. “This summer in Mexico, the demand for electricity has increased, derived from two main factors, an increase in heat in the cities, and secondly, having one less hour of sunlight. These two factors have presented, in the month of June, peaks of high demand ”, he explains.

The problem, explains Pech, does not lie in electricity generation but in the distribution of the input, in the last mile that electricity travels from the substation to homes. The specialist points out that the CFE has not modernized the transformers or the connection lines that reach the neighborhoods and residential areas, becoming weak points that, in the face of an abrupt rise in electricity demand, during the so-called peak hours, can break and cause a blackout. “Certain distribution lines have to be reinforced and if the transformer is not well maintained or is old, it also thunders. What will be the problem? I don’t think the Federal Electricity Commission has enough transformers in its inventories and the adaptation of the lines to withstand so much demand, ”he warns.

Pech points out that in recent years the CFE has not invested enough in electricity distribution and consumption continues to grow. According to official data, the distribution network added some 889,170 kilometers at the end of 2022 and 137 projects will be built with a total investment of 137,160 million pesos, which will be financed with own resources from 2022 onwards. Although the newspaper requested information from the state electricity company about the blackouts, it did not receive a response.

