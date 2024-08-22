Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/21/2024 – 21:31

By order of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), the Federal Police (PF) opened an investigation to investigate the source of the leak of messages that indicate direct communication between assistants in his office and the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) during investigations into Bolsonaro supporters.

Expert Eduardo Tagliaferro, who was head of the anti-disinformation sector of the Superior Electoral Court, was summoned to testify. He is expected this Thursday, the 22nd, at the Federal Police headquarters in São Paulo. Sought by Statethe expert had not commented on the subpoena until the publication of this text.

The investigation was opened on Monday, the 19th, and is being processed in secret at the STF. The records are not digitalized, which is standard for investigations that are carried out under judicial secrecy.

Attorney Eduardo Kuntz, who represents the expert, requested access to the records to find out exactly under what circumstances Tagliagerro is mentioned in the order opening the investigation. In a letter sent to the Supreme Court, the criminal lawyer states that his client was called to “provide clarifications regarding facts that are still unknown.”

“Without the intention of causing any embarrassment, delay or undue postponement in carrying out said act, it is essential that full and unrestricted access to the information elements that instruct this procedure are immediately made available, under penalty of the said act being compromised”, says the document.

There is suspicion that the conversations were extracted from the expert’s cell phone. It is not known, however, whether he himself made the conversations public. Tagliaferro vehemently denies having released the messages. He has stated to interlocutors that he did not leak the data from his own cell phone and that he “would never expose himself and put his life at risk.”

In May 2023, the expert was arrested on charges of domestic violence, which led to his dismissal from his position at the TSE. At the time, his cell phone was seized by the São Paulo Civil Police. The police report states that the device was sealed, meaning it was undetectable. The device spent six days at the police station.

In addition to him, his ex-wife, Carla Tagliaferro, and his ex-brother-in-law, Celso Luiz de Oliveira, who took the device to the Franco da Rocha Police Station, in Greater São Paulo, were also summoned. They will be heard as witnesses.

The messages were released by Folha de S. Paulo and indicate that, while he was president of the Superior Electoral Court, Alexandre de Moraes used the court’s anti-disinformation sector to produce documents used in the investigations into fake news and digital militias, which are being processed by the STF and not the TSE.