Special tricolor livery for the last Italian GP “in symbiosis” between Alfa Romeo and Sauber. Tribute to the Alfa Romeo Supercar just unveiled

L’Alfa Romeo is preparing to carry out the last Formula 1 Italian GP in partnership with Sauber – from 2024 however, a new synergy with the will begin Haas F1 – and it does so by presenting a livery to the public really special. atNational Autodrome of Monza the Italian-Swiss single-seaters will compete with a tricolor livery that will celebrate the launch of the brand new custom-built car from the Alfa Romeo house, the 33 Roada name that over the decades has given emotions and satisfactions to the historic house in Arese.

A "PATRIOTIC" COLOR — The livery of the two C43 will have a black base, but the eye of the fans who will see it in action both on TV and in the stands will certainly be magnetized by the bright red which from the muzzle will extend to the passenger compartment, flanked on both sides by two thin white-green bands. On the back, however, it will shine on both sides an oblique composition of the Italian flag; placed in the middle, the golden writing "33 Stradale" in the classic Alfa Romeo characters. The 33 Stradale writing will then also be present on the back of the Drs profile; the rims will also be in gold instead of the traditional red.

TRIBUTE TO THE NEW ALFA CLASSIC — Second Alessandro Good studentsteam principal of the F1 team, the livery that the C43s will show off over the weekend “It’s one of the most beautiful ever to appear on a single-seater and pays homage not only to the new 33 Stradale but also to the entire Alfa Romeo and all of Italy. It will be an honor to show it in front of the public at Monza”. In the stands, among other things, there will be hundreds of people who over the decades have been more or less linked to Sauber.

GREAT EXPECTATION FOR THE 33 ROAD — At Alfa Romeo the references to the new 33 Road, presented on August 30 in Arese, make everyone really enthusiastic. The original 33 of the 1967 has influenced the style and design of the entire Alfa Romeo range to follow, the current incarnation represents a sign of continuity with the past and at the same time traces the future path of the house from Arese. Second Jean Philippe LearnedCEO of Alfa, "With the new 33 Stradale we wanted to create something worthy of our past capable of making our fans proud. The new model was created after intense and difficult work by our creative team and our management, respectful of history and eager to do well in the future; there The 33 Stradale will not be the last custom-built car in Alfa Romeo's history. The livery of the C43 embodies the commitment and spirit put into the 33 Stradale, reflecting its classic and sporty character capable of combining aesthetics and performance".