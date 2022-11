How did you feel about this article?

The North Korean dictator next to his daughter observes the country’s largest missile. 🇧🇷 Photo: Disclosure / Youtube

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un appeared publicly alongside his daughter for the first time since the girl’s birth, during the launch of the country’s largest ballistic missile.

As usual in the country’s dictatorship, the girl’s existence had never been publicly confirmed before the photos were released. The information is from the North Korean news agency KCNA and Reuters. The Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) was tested on Friday (18) and information and photos of the leader and daughter were published on Saturday (19).

“This is the first observed occasion where we have seen Kim Jong Un’s daughter at a public event,” said Michael Madden, an expert on North Korean leadership at the US-based Stimson Center. “It is highly significant and represents a certain degree of comfort on Kim Jong-un’s part that he exposes her in public in this way,” he added.

North Korea has fired an intercontinental ballistic missile, South Korea announced on Friday, a day after it launched a smaller missile and warned of “fiercer military responses” to the United States. ICBMs are North Korea’s longest-range weapon and are designed to deliver a nuclear warhead to any location in the United States.