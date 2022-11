How did you feel about this matter?

Street in Havana, capital of Cuba: Human rights talks take place at a time of record exodus, especially of Cubans, towards the southern border of the United States 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/Ernesto Mastracusa

The United States expressed concern about the human rights situation in Cuba and called on the Castro dictatorship to “unconditionally release all political prisoners” during a meeting between representatives of the two countries in Havana.

These issues were discussed during the visit of Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs, Rena Bitter, and the director of US Citizenship and Immigration Services, Ur Mendoza Jaddou, to the Caribbean country, which began last Tuesday and ended this Thursday ( 10), according to a statement released by the US Embassy.

They also discussed issues such as the “procedure of Cuban family reunification” and the “resumption of visa processing for immigrants in early 2023 at the US embassy in Havana”.

The American representatives met on Wednesday with Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernández de Cossío, according to the statement.

According to a statement from the Cuban government, the meeting addressed “the importance of the full resumption of consular and immigration services at the US embassy in Havana”. However, the text made no reference to the issue of human rights.

This meeting took place in the midst of a massive exodus of Cubans, mainly to the United States. In the last fiscal year (October 2021 to September 2022), there was a record number of irregular migrants in general – and Cubans in particular – arriving at the southern border of the United States. Migration has become a key issue in American domestic politics.

There were 224,607 Cuban migrants in that period, according to the US Department of Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Additionally, the US Coast Guard has detained more than 6,182 Cubans along the coast of Florida as of October 1, 2021.

During this period, the US government issued 23,966 visas to Cubans and, for the first time since 2017, complied with the 1994 bilateral migration agreement, which stipulates the issuance of a minimum of 20,000 visas per year for Cuban citizens.