The end of year celebrations should have been a moment of joy after a more than gloomy year. But, for three Parisian employees of McDonald’s, it is in doubt that ended 2020. “Today, I am single, so I try to manage the situation. But my colleagues are married with children, that’s another story. It’s very difficult to bring forward the gifts this year, we don’t have a lot of income, ”says Bernad Angelo. Hired in 2011 as a versatile team member in the fast-food restaurant on Boulevard Magenta in Paris, a stone’s throw from the Gare de l’Est, the manager was fired overnight with two of his comrades.

“They had nothing to complain about the quality of my work, they told me that I was someone threatening to fire me. However, the only threats I made were strikes ”

An incomprehensible sanction and, he believes, undoubtedly directed against their union activities. “They had nothing to complain about the quality of my work, they told me that I was someone threatening to fire me. However, the only threats I made were strikes, ”he says. The three employees who suffered the wrath of management and with surprise suffered dismissal are all former CGT elected officials who returned their aprons in the last professional elections.

A false accusation fabricated from scratch by management

At the origin of this wave of repression, a strike by the restaurant staff in 2018. While the mobilization of railway workers raged, employees and unionists decided to take up their quarters in their workplace and occupy the restaurant. For several days, employees, railway workers, students and elected officials follow one another within the sign with the golden arches, demanding once and for all an increase in wages and the establishment of a thirteenth month.

A small revolution, fifteen years after the last occupation of a McDonald’s restaurant in Paris, and while the immense turnover of precarious employees and students usually works against mobilization. And to the dismay of the management. “We already knew that it was going to bring out the dish at one time or another,” laments Pascal Moussy, lawyer, who supports McDonald’s employees in their union and legal procedures.

The sequence of events will not have proved him wrong. After a rise in tensions between the management and the strikers, the ax fell for Bernad Angelo on March 17. Following a pre-sanctioned interview that could go as far as dismissal, the 30-year-old native of Sri Lanka learned of his eviction. To believe the letter which was given to him by his employer, the cégétiste would have been guilty of “moral harassment” against an employee.

A false accusation fabricated from scratch by management, denounce in chorus the employees and their supporters. “The CGT has always united in defending one of the employees of McDonald’s Magenta, who was often late and who did not speak French well. One day, when he was returning to work after a few days of absence, the management seized this opportunity and announced to the employee that Bernad Angelo had given the green light for his dismissal, ”recounts the lawyer Pascal Moussy.

“I was surprised they took advantage of the situation. I was fired the day after the first confinement, I was not even able to take action to defend myself. “

Calumny has ignited the powder. Feeling betrayed and abandoned by the former union representative, the employee files a complaint for moral harassment against him. A complaint quickly withdrawn once the fallacious attack of the management exposed to broad daylight. But the damage was done: Bernad Angelo is dismissed for serious misconduct. “I was surprised they took advantage of the situation. I was fired the day after the first confinement, I was not even able to take action to defend myself. They tried to push me into a difficult situation and I couldn’t do what was necessary. The message was clear, it is “you are unionized, we release you” ”, delivers the respondent.

A “heavy fire of disciplinary procedures”

First stone in the repressive edifice of management, the dismissal of Bernad Angelo triggered a “heavy fire of disciplinary procedures”, assures Pascal Moussy. On September 18, Madjid Rekkas was dismissed for serious misconduct after four interviews prior to disciplinary sanctions. Three days later, it was Lies Mansour’s turn to meet the same fate, after being laid off. “They are accused of either being violent and provocative, or they are punished for small errors that would never have been noted in other employees,” insists the lawyer. A fourth employee, a staff representative, also paid the price for this anti-union maneuver. But she is still protected by her mandate and the labor inspectorate invalidated her dismissal. Contacted, the management of the restaurant nevertheless ensures that the procedures would be “motivated by specific shortcomings” (without revealing the details) and unrelated to “past social movements”.

For the lawyer Pascal Moussy, the anti-union motive of this relentlessness is beyond doubt. And all the testimonies of colleagues collected by Marie-Laure Dufresne-Castets, lawyer in the past of employees of PSA, Continental or Moulinex, revive hope among repressed employees. In all cases, it will be up to the judges of the industrial tribunal to decide, this Wednesday, December 30, whether or not to reinstate the three McDonald’s employees. “I’m confident because I didn’t make a mistake. If justice wants proof, supporting documents, I have to give some. If justice is bought by the bosses, that will be another story, ”says Bernad Angelo. But, his supports assure him, they will go as far as victory, if necessary by means of appeal procedures and mobilizations.