Estadão Content
07/01/2024 – 21:03

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) closed the year-end recess period, this Sunday, the 7th, with a day of fishing with ministers at Palácio da Alvorada, in Brasília.

The PT member resumes his official commitments this Monday, 8th, with participation in an event in Congress that marks the memory of one year since the coup attacks of January 8, 2023.

Among the urgent topics on Lula's desk upon returning to work, the choice of the replacement for Minister Flávio Dino, of Justice, who is on his way to inauguration as a member of the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

Lula traveled to Rio de Janeiro for a break on December 26th. He stayed with friends and family at the Restinga da Marambaia military base. The president returned to Brasília last Thursday, the 5th, and still has no official agenda.

This Sunday, he received ministers Paulo Pimenta, from the Communication Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, and Luiz Marinho, from Labor.

The group fished in the lake that exists within the limits of the official presidential residence. In a photo taken by allies, the president appears shirtless, in shorts and holding a pacu that he had caught.

Filling the lake was 'a minister's first task'

Fishing is one of the president's hobbies. In April, during the launch of the Multi-Year Participatory Plan, Lula stated that “he was away for 13 years and the fish disappeared” from Lake Alvorada.

Jokingly, he said that the “first task” of the new Minister of Fisheries, André de Paula, would be to fill the lake with fish so that he could fish on the weekends.

“The Palácio do Alvorada has a lake inside. This lake needed to be cleaned last week. There was a lot of mud because it hadn't been cleaned for a long time. It cleaned and was dry. And now you need to fill it with fish. So, I hope that my friend André will make a contribution, make a generous collection with multiple types of fish, so that I can spend a Saturday fishing for a little fish there”, he stated.