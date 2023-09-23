A Tarnished has had the honor of exploring a world other than the Lands Between – Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon’s maps.

Modder Dropoff recently showed off what happened when they imported Armored Core 6’s maps into From Software’s celebrated adventure game, giving players a whole new perspective on FromSoft’s latest game – literally.

But why read about it when you can see it for yourself? You can check out Dropoff’s handiwork in the video below:

Armored Core 6 Maps In Elden Ring.

Shifting from the POV of a hulking mech to a human-sized figure shows off the sheer size and scope of Armored Core 6’s environments, particularly as the sixth installation introduced an all-new verticality to its map, allowing players to move up and down throughout the space, too.

It also shows off many of the smaller details that many players miss when whizzing about in a mech.

“The scope of this game really sneaks up on you,” he said one commenter. “It’s mindboggling how much detail there is in a fairly gray and bland looking world.”

“Yeah, I thought it was super cool to see all these little doors, stairways, consoles and stuff that really communicates the size of the AC you are piloting,” added another.

“Makes the fact you don’t see any people running around the environments of the game kind of a bummer though, it would have been a nice touch. I have no clue about the lore so I don’t know if there’s a reason for that , but everywhere seems swept away and deserted.”

At the time of writing, Dropoff hasn’t shown us what it’s like to see a mech dash past the Erdtree, nor have they released any kind of mod that lets the rest of us give this a try. We’ll let you know if that changes, of course (thanks, PC Gamer).



“While AC6 is slightly lacking in narrative pizazz, that doesn’t detract from the game as a whole,” Caelyn wrote in Eurogamer’s Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon review.

“There’s still enough meat on the storytelling bones to provide the genre-appropriate melodramatic moments. Finding yourself on the opposite side of the battlefield to a former comrade? Check. Horribly arrogant and self-important antagonists? Check. Beloved wingman swooping in to support your scene-stealing heroics? Check!”