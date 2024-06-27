It seems that two television personalities well known to the public will not have much in common in the future, both in terms of professional collaborations and in terms of personal relationships. The reason? It’s all in the last week, the one that has just passed, and in the appearances of the two protagonists, in one way or another, of Italian television and gossip (at least) of the last few months. A friendship, that between Ilary Blasi and the presenter ofIsland of the Famous So, have we reached the end of the line?

The first stages of Live beatsknown musical event promoted by Mediaset for some years, were recorded in Molfetta on 21, 22 and 23 June, with live broadcast on Radio Norba TV and Radio Norba. The recordings of the event, however, will be broadcast on 8 July in prime time on Canale 5. The conduction is entrusted to Ilary Blasijoined by Alvin, both former well-known faces of theIsland of the Famous as host and correspondent.

The historic duo, however, was replaced in the latest edition of the Mediaset reality show by Vladimir Luxuria, presenter, and Elenoire Casalegno, sent from Honduras. However, the edition with Luxuria at the helm was not very successful, in fact, it recorded the lowest ratings ever. Many have expressed the simple desire to see Ilary Blasi again as host.

Vladimir Luxuria, who had previously triumphed as a competitor and held various roles, from correspondent to columnist, faced a difficult debut as a presenter. The 2024 season ofIsland of the Famous, in fact, appeared without too many mincing words to be very unconvincing from the start, without considering a critical point such as that of the management of Francesco Benigno’s expulsion. The drop in ratings may have “pleased” Ilary Blasi, according to Alberto Dandolo.

In his gossip column on the weekly ‘Oggi’, Dandolo revealed details about the alleged end of friendship between both. It seems that Ilary Blasi would have privately expressed a certain satisfaction with the Island’s flop. We read in Dandolo’s column: “Ilary Blasi seems to have interrupted any type of relationship with Vladimir Luxuria. Until last year, the two were very good friends and saw each other regularly.” The break between the two seems evident, given that they no longer appear together on social media.