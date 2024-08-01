An incredible rumor has been circulating in the last few hours: the twenty-year friendship between Silvia Toffanin and Ilary Blasi has ended

An incredible and sensational rumour has been circulating in the last few hours about the probable break-up of afriendship twentieth anniversary at Mediaset.

The rumors would concern two historic presenters, long-time friends: Silvia Toffanin and Ilary Blasi. Despite a friendship of over twenty years, something in their relationship would change, for the worse, quite suddenly.

A rumor that is quickly gaining traction and to which the parties directly involved have not yet provided a clear answer. It is not excluded, however, that a possible clarification, confirmation or denial, could occur in the next few days, aimed at making the public understand their real positions in this matter.

The fear circulating is that, in fact, the nature of the problems that have arisen between the two is so serious as to seriously undermine their solid bond.

The friendship between the two well-known faces of the Mediaset networks, Silvia Toffanin and Ilary Blasi, dates back to the distant year 2000when both were cast in the roles of little letters in the historical program Word of mouthled by Gerry Scotti.

A very long and lasting relationship, therefore, between these two young women who have always appeared to everyone as accomplices and united.

The journalist was said to have questioned this partnership Alberto Dandolo. He actually wrote in the weekly Todaywithin his column The good, the beautiful and the bad as follows:

“Rumor has it that the long-standing friendship with Silvia Toffanin has cooled down quite a bit.”

The alleged breakdown of the friendship between the two presenters was apparently determined by a decision made by Toffanin’s partner, Pier Silvio Berlusconi. That is, the one relating to the Blasi’s work downsizingwho would have been entrusted only with the summer program “Live Beats”The presenter would therefore have been excluded from other flagship programs on Mediaset networks in the next television season.

All that remains is to wait for any developments in the matter that will clarify to the public the true state of a friendship that has now lasted twenty years.