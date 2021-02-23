Employees of the Leclerc Scadif logistics platform in Savigny-le-Temple (Seine-et-Marne) have been on strike, at the call of the CGT and the CFDT, since February 17, 2:30 a.m. They denounce a much too low salary increase in the framework of the mandatory annual negotiations with regard to Scadif’s results (1 billion euros in turnover in 2020), as well as the deterioration of their working conditions due to the pandemic. Salary revaluation also unfair since the management leaves them the choice between a revaluation of 20 euros gross which would be granted to all or a revaluation of 25 euros gross excluding employees with less than twenty-four months of seniority. Sébastien Bouvelle, secretary of the CGT Scadif union, reports remarks made by management which have triggered the anger of employees: “They believe that we are already very well paid for employees who do not have a diploma …” Outraged “A salary increase allowing them to live with dignity”, the hundred workers on strike also claim “The allocation of a seniority bonus”, writes the CGT trade and services federation. The group’s final decision is expected by Wednesday.