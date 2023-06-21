At noon this Wednesday, a Maritime Rescue plane rescued the body of a minor who died when a zódiac overturned 88 nautical miles (162 kilometers) southwest of Gran Canaria. Later, a freighter that had diverted its route to guard the pneumatics a second body also lifeless came on board. Both people were traveling in a boat that had been sighted by a plane from the Spanish rescue teams, after which the notice was given to Morocco, which coordinated the operation. For its part, Rabat claims to have rescued 24 people alive, and there are no official figures on the number of fatalities. The spokeswoman for the NGO Walking Borders, Helena Maleno, However, he explained on Twitter that 60 people were traveling in the inflatable boat, which had left Cape Boujador (Western Sahara, under Moroccan control), including six women and a baby, which, if confirmed, would increase the number Total number of victims to 36. It is the second consecutive tragedy on the so-called Canary Islands route this week.

Maritime Rescue sources have reported that at 7:53 p.m. on Tuesday, the plane Sasemar 101 located pneumatics. At that moment, an indication was given to the freighter Azure Ships, with the flag of the Marshall Islands. The Rabat coordination center was also notified. The boat was 40 miles (74.1 kilometers) from the coast of El Aaiún (the Saharawi capital). According to Maritime Rescue sources, the shipwreck and rescue by Morocco did not take place until 6:20 in the morning, which means that the flimsy boat was waiting for more than 10 hours, only guarded by the freighter. The Moroccan rescue ship al-mansour He had to pull some of the survivors who had fallen into the sea out of the water, according to the Maritime Rescue account. The helicopter helicopter 201 recovered the lifeless body of the minor at 12:34 p.m. and transferred it to the Gando air base (East of Gran Canaria), where it arrived at 1:20 p.m. His crew assures that no other corpses or survivors were seen in the vicinity.

As Salvamento Marítimo explained to Efe, an emergency service vessel, the Guardamar calliope, rescued this Tuesday, around 8:30 p.m., 63 people who were sailing in an inflatable boat at the coordinates 27º 23.3′ North 14º 45.3′ West. In other words, at a point in the Atlantic located 100 kilometers from its base in Arguineguín (Gran Canaria) and about 140 kilometers from both El Aaiún and Cape Bojador (Sahara). After this service, the boat returned to Gran Canaria without helping the other zódiac since this service had been assumed by Morocco. However, the Calliope was a short distance from the pneumatic boat that would sink about ten hours later: about 46 kilometers, or 25 nautical miles, equivalent to one hour of navigation at the rescue speed of a Guardamar.

The Canarian migration route is one of the deadliest in the world. Attempts to reach the coasts of the islands claimed the lives of 559 people during 2022, including 22 boys and girls, according to data from the Disappeared Migrants Project of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) collected by the Spanish Aid Commission. to the Refugee (CEAR) in its last annual report. This figure is “minimum”, since it does not include invisible shipwrecks, where no survivors are found.

Until 15 June –latest data published by the Ministry of the Interior—, 5,914 immigrants had arrived in the Canary Islands by boat, a figure 31.5% lower than in 2022. The first half of June, however, alone represents 25% of all the people rescued since the exercise began. In fact, the islands have just experienced the most intense fortnight in arrivals of the year, with 1,508, according to the count prepared by the Efe news agency, data that far exceeds the 1,036 in the second half of February and the 1,018 in the second half of February. May.

Second tragedy in a row

This is the second consecutive tragedy that has occurred on the so-called Canary Islands route this week. On Tuesday, a small fishing boat that fished in the area located at nine in the morning, less than a kilometer from the coast of Los Cocoteros, in Lanzarote, an inflatable boat with 52 immigrants on board and the corpse of a pregnant woman, as confirmed by both the spokespersons for Maritime Rescue and those of the Island’s Emergency Consortium.

“They are going to send it to you! ohchacho, who are going straight to the same area where all those people died, they are going to drown!” It was the first thing that, according to what he told Efe, Francisco Hernández, the patron of the blue sea, the small fishing boat that managed to stop that inflatable boat less than a kilometer from land. Hernández was referring to the fact that the boat was near the area where another boat capsized on February 15, 2009, causing the death of 25 immigrants, nine of whom were minors.

But the one who first sighted the zódiac was the sailor Tomás Hernández who, together with the skipper, managed to reassure the occupants. They asked them, as best they could between French and Spanish, if they were okay and distributed the few provisions they had on board: a few packets of biscuits, four loaves of bread and a few jugs of water. The Canarian fishing boat had just left Arrecife to start a fishing day in the La Graciosa Marine Reserve.

The pattern of Blue sea He recounted that, at that time, the inflatable was still sailing, but the engine stopped and it would not start again, so they had to tow it out to sea with a rope, because the current was taking it inevitably to Los Cocoteros. With this there are three times that the pattern of the Blue sea He has attended a boat with immigrants, he had never had an experience like this. “My soul broke,” confesses this fisherman, who “thanked God” for being born in Europe. “Here you live well. These people don’t come to steal, they just want to live better”, remarks Francisco Hernández, who throughout his more than 25 years at sea has fished in Sierra Leone and the Gambia and knows well the situation of poverty, violence and insecurity in many countries in Africa.