Monday, October 16, 2023, 9:06 p.m.



| Updated 9:32 p.m.

Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

At least two people died tonight and several more were injured by firearms in an incident that occurred shortly after 7:00 p.m. near Saintelette Square in Brussels.

Police sources cited by the regional media group Sudinfo indicate that a man opened fire indiscriminately with a Kalashnikov-type rifle shouting “Alahu akbar!” (Alça is big«. The attacker, who was wearing a helmet and a reflective vest, managed to flee on a moped.

Sources from the journalistic group point out that the two victims are of Swedish nationality and were wearing a shirt of the Swedish soccer team, since tonight the match between the teams of Belgium and the Scandinavian country is being played.