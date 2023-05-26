A sanitary facility in the city of Dnipro, in southeastern Ukraine, was partially destroyed this Friday, May 26, in a new offensive by Russia. As a result, at least two people died and another 23 were injured in an act that Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky described as a “war crime”. For their part, Russian authorities reported damage in Krasnodar from an alleged drone attack from kyiv.

Dnipro, a city in southeastern Ukraine, has been rocked by a new Russian missile attack targeting civilian facilities. The balance is, for the moment, two dead and 23 wounded in the bombing of a clinic, although Ukrainian President Volodímir Zelenski warned that there could be more victims under the rubble.

“Another crime of humanity,” Zelensky described the attack that destroyed “the buildings of a psychological clinic and a veterinary clinic.” “Only an evil state fights against clinics. There can be no military purpose in this. It is pure Russian terror (…) We must defeat these inhumans irrevocably and as soon as possible,” the Ukrainian president wrote on his Telegram account. .

Videos released by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry show a plume of smoke rising from the top of a devastated building, with extensive damage to the top floor of an apparent three-story structure. Cars that were parked nearby were also damaged.

Another 🇷🇺 missile attack, another crime against humanity as such. The buildings of a psychological clinic and a veterinary clinic in the city of Dnipro were destroyed. As of now, one person was killed and 15 were wounded. The shelling aftermath is being eliminated and the… pic.twitter.com/D0bYBPByjn — Volodimir Zelensky (@ZelenskyyUa) May 26, 2023



The regional governor, Serhii Lysak, explained that one of the deceased was a 69-year-old man who was just walking past the building, while the body of another resident was rescued from the rubble. Meanwhile, of the 23 injured, 21 were taken to the hospital, three of them in serious condition.

The shock to the clinic came after a night of intense Russian attacks against this region and Kharkiv province. According to the Kiev Air Force, Russia launched 17 missiles and 31 kamikaze drones, of which Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 10 rockets and 23 drones.

The barrage of Russian shells partially destroyed a gas station in Dnipro, injuring one of the employees. There was also damage to two homes, two private companies and a vehicle. In turn, in Kharkiv, breakages were reported in eight houses due to the remains of the downed drones.

Russia, for its part, assured that its attacks were aimed at “ammunition storage places of Ukrainian troops”, an offensive carried out with “high-precision and long-range weapons”.

“The target has been reached. All the targeted facilities were hit,” Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.

Moscow claims to have thwarted a “terrorist act” in Krasnodar; kyiv claims an attack on a Russian ship

The Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB) reported the arrest of a Russian citizen who “planned to detonate an improvised explosive device at a facility of police structures”, thus preventing “a terrorist act in the municipal district of the tourist city of Guelendzhik, Krasnodar Territory”.

However, that same area was hit by Ukrainian attacks. In the city of Krasnodar, an explosion damaged a residential and office building, allegedly caused by a Ukrainian drone, according to Russian media.

“All emergency services are working on the spot. The cause of the incident is being investigated. Residents are asked to remain calm,” Krasnodar Mayor Yevgeny Naumov wrote on Telegram, refraining from confirming press reports. .

Meanwhile, in the neighboring Rostov region, local governor Vasily Golubev said Russian air defenses shot down a Ukrainian missile near a Russian airbase in Morozovsk. “The military are doing their job. Keep calm,” stressed the leader.

On the other hand, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense acknowledged having attacked a Russian military reconnaissance ship in the Black Sea last Wednesday, May 24, when the ship, according to the Russian government, was approached by three maritime drones within the area. Turkey’s exclusive economy.

The Kiev military portfolio confirmed the information with an ironic tweet, in which it shared a video of the alleged impact of the unmanned vehicle with the Russian vessel. “When the Russian reconnaissance ship ‘Ivan Khurs’ meets a Ukrainian drone,” was the caption that accompanied the publication.

Moscow contradicted the Ukrainian version and assured that kyiv’s “three high-speed unmanned boats” were destroyed, without causing damage to the ship.

Russia protests US over Sullivan’s remarks on Crimea

The Russian Foreign Ministry has summoned senior US diplomats to Moscow to protest statements by White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, which it accused of “practically” approving the Ukrainian attacks on Crimea.

In statements to ‘CNN’, Sullivan had pointed out that Washington does not limit Ukrainian offensives within its “internationally recognized borders” and recalled that “we believe that Crimea is Ukraine.”

For Moscow, these sayings are “inadmissible”. “It is time for Washington to learn that any form of aggression against Russia will continue to be met with the strongest possible response,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Several damaged cars on a highway, after anti-terrorism measures introduced by a cross-border raid from Ukraine in the Belgorod region were lifted. © Vyacheslav Gladkov via Telegram/ Via Reuters

Although Sullivan did not mention the Russian territory of Belgorod, his assertions resonate after Moscow denounced the use of American material by Russian dissidents who invaded that region.

The note from the Russian Foreign Ministry considers “hypocritical” and “false” the statement that Washington does not instigate such attacks, alleging that there is “material evidence” of the use of weapons and equipment supplied by Washington to Kiev “for the Ukrainian guerrillas to prepare and commit terrorist acts.

Meanwhile, the governor of Belgorod, Vyacheslav Gladkov, denounced that 132 Ukrainian artillery shots were fired in the region, in particular in the village of Kozinka, in the Graivoron district. The Russian official indicated that the shots in the border area with Ukraine caused some material damage.

With Reuters, EFE and AP