A Russian attack with Iranian-made combat drones early this Monday left two dead and three injured in the Ukrainian city of Khmelnitsky (west), reported its mayor.

Oleksandr Symchyshyn said in separate Telegram messages that two first responders died in hospital after the attack by more than a dozen drones.

Ukrainian forces reported shooting down eleven of the 14 Iranian-made kamikaze drones, in response to the Russian attack with unmanned aircraft (UAV) with explosives.

(Also: The concerns that the suspension of the nuclear agreement between Russia and the US leaves.)

“Unfortunately, we have another death in the hospital. The doctors failed to save the life of another hero, a rescuer,” he said in the second message, after reporting a first death shortly before.

Ukrainian armed forces claimed to have shot down 11 of the 14 drones “Shaded” deployed by Russia overnight.

Nine of them were shot down over the capital kyiv, according to the head of the city’s military administration, with no damage or casualties reported.

(Also: Russia responds to China’s proposal to end the conflict in Ukraine)

Russia has been launching missile and drone attacks for months against critical infrastructure in Ukraine, prompting Kiev to bolster its air defense systems with Western help.

The attacks have left millions of people without electricity in the dead of winter.

Russian attacks have been reported in at least eleven Ukrainian regions in the last 24 hours.

Attacks on eleven Ukrainian regions in the last 24 hours

In addition to the Iranian-made suicide drone attack, Russian troops attacked eleven regions of Ukraine in the last 24 hours, according to data from the regional military administrations.

According to the 09:00 am (07.GMT) report on the situation in the regions, two people were killed in the attacks last night counting the city of Khmelnitsky.

In the Chernihiv region, there were two bombardments in the last 24 hours that left no victims, although they did damage.

(We recommend: The shocking images of the shipwreck tragedy that leaves 62 dead)

According to the “North” operational command, the anti-aircraft defense shot down three drones over Chernihiv.

In the Sumy region, Russian troops attacked the Krasnopilska community with mortar fire last night, and during Sunday afternoon they shelled the communities of Bilopilska, Hlujivska, Novoslobodska and Khotynska, where 76 mortar and artillery hits were recorded and reported an injured person.

The Russian offensive intensifies as Ukraine calls for faster aid shipments from the West. Photo: EFE/EPA/GEORGE IVANCHENKO

In several of these regions, no loss of life was reported. However, several of the attacks have claimed several lives and injured dozens.

A 73-year-old man was slightly injured in an attack on the city of Vochansk. In the Luhansk region, Russian troops carried out “unsuccessful offensives” in wooded areas in the Kupansk and Lyman directions.

In the Donetsk region, the Russian army launched two missile attacks on Myrnohrad at night and in the morning there was a massive shelling on Avdiivka. A woman was injured in the city of Hirnyk.

(More news: The covid came out of a Chinese laboratory, according to a US intelligence report.)

“There are no significant changes in the situation along the front line. Vuhledar, Maryinka, Avdiivka and Bakhmut are under constant hostile fire,” the report underlines.

In the Kherson region, the Russian troops shelled several cities with artillery. One person died and two others were injured in this region in the last 24 hours; in addition, 87 people, including 15 children, were evacuated from the liberated territories.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

With information from AFP and EFE

TIME