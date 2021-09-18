This Saturday several explosions were registered in the Afghan province of Nangarhar and also in the capital, Kabul. The first left at least two dead and 19 wounded and the second at least two other wounded. Although the authorship of the events is still unknown, eyes are on the affiliate of the self-proclaimed Islamic State in Afghanistan, since the Nangarhar region is the headquarters of that terrorist group in Afghanistan.

This Saturday, at least two people died and about twenty were injured in the east of the country after a series of explosions, which are suspected to have been perpetuated by the affiliate of the self-styled Islamic State in Afghanistan (EI-Khorasan), which opposes the new Taliban government.

The attack took place in Jalalabad, in the eastern province of Nangarhar. There were at least three explosions against Taliban vehicles during the morning of September 18, according to witnesses.

The location of the attack points to IS-Khorasan as the main suspect, since the terrorist group, increasingly violent in the region, is based in eastern Afghanistan.

Despite the fact that there are still no figures from the Taliban Executive, a health source assured the EFE news agency that among the victims there are only three civilian injuries and the rest are Taliban forces deployed in the city for security reasons. that the attack is believed to have been directed directly against the Taliban. Some of those hospitalized are in “critical” condition, according to the same source, who spoke anonymously.

Moments before the event in Jalalabad, another bomb detonated in Kabul, the nation’s capital. Police sources indicated that the explosive, whose objective is not yet known, left at least two citizens injured.

Afghans gather at the site of an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Saturday, September 18, 2021. A sticky bomb exploded in the capital Kabul, injuring some people, police officials said. © Felipe Dana / AP

“Two civilians suffered minor injuries and were transferred to a hospital for treatment,” a Taliban police officer, Qari Rashid, told EFE news agency, while maintaining that he did not know who could be behind the events.

Witnesses at the scene assured that the trigger was attached to a car and did not cause major damage.

First attacks after the withdrawal of United States troops

The incidents this Saturday are the first terrorist attacks to be recorded in Afghanistan since US troops left the soil of the Arab country, on a historic August 30, after more than 20 years of military occupation in the country.

However, his departure also brought more freedom for IS-Khorasan militants in their bloody campaign in Afghanistan. Enemy of the United States and the Taliban at the same time, the group has been waging another war against the Taliban group since 2015 and, at the moment, it represents one of the main threats to the Executive that has just come to power.



The Taliban and the Afghan affiliate of the Islamic State have been at war since 2015 and compete for the eastern territory of Afghanistan, where there has been numerous fighting between the two factions. © Bernat Armangue / AP

It was IS-Khorasan that was behind the explosions in the vicinity of Kabul airport on August 26, an indiscriminate attack on civilians that killed more than 150 people.

According to United Nations data, the Afghan terrorist affiliate has between 500 and 1,500 fighters. For this ID, northwestern Afghanistan is part of what is known as “your province Khorasan”, along with parts of Iran, Pakistan and other areas of Central Asia.

Within this delimitation, Nangarhar has remained the main area of ​​operations in Afghanistan for the jihadist group in the country and has been the main focus of fighting between its militants, the Taliban, Afghan troops and foreign operatives.

With EFE and AP