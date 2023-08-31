The Ukrainian Air Force remarked on August 30 that it repelled much of a forceful Russian aggression and shot down 28 missiles and 15 drones that targeted the country’s capital. However, at least two people died and three were injured. Meanwhile, authorities in Moscow claimed that Ukrainian drones hit six regions of their country, one of the strikes causing damage to the Pskov airbase. In other news, the Kremlin has not ruled out the possibility that the accident that killed Yevgeny Prigozhin was a murder.

An exchange of airstrikes took place between Russia and Ukraine on Wednesday, August 30. In kyiv they affirm that they resisted the “biggest since spring” bombardment during the early morning and that they managed to destroy 28 missiles and 15 explosive drones. In total, they ensured that the invading troops launched 44 projectiles.

“A night air raid. kyiv had not seen such a strong attack since the spring. The enemy launched a massive attack using drones and missiles,” said Serguii Popko, head of the capital’s military administration.

Popko recounted that, as a result of falling debris in the Shevchenkivskyi district, two civilians lost their lives. Mayor Vitali Klitschko added that it was “a non-residential building” where the people were found. In addition, at least three civilians were injured.

Moscow accuses kyiv of attacking six Russian regions with drones

The attacks against Ukraine were reported hours after Russia denounced a drone attack in six regions and the Crimean peninsula, in southern Ukraine and annexed by Moscow in 2014, the largest attack with unmanned devices on Russian territory since it began. the conflict.

The regional governor, Mikhail Vedernikov, asserted that there were no fatalities. According to the state news agency TASS, four II-76 heavy-lift aircraft were damaged.

In addition, Moscow reported drone strikes in Bryansk, Moscow, Oryol, Kaluga and Ryazan. Meanwhile, the governor of Sevastopol, the main Russian naval base on the Black Sea, reported explosions in the port.

Foreign Relations spokeswoman María Zaharova warned that the attacks she attributed to Ukraine “will not go unpunished”, acts that she described as desperate. For his part, the presidential spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, confirmed that they will continue with the invasion “to eradicate this threat.”

Russia does not rule out that the Prigozhin plane crash was a deliberate act

The Kremlin communicated that the investigation that is being carried out – to clarify the reasons that caused the accident of the aircraft in which the head of the Russian group of Wagner mercenaries was transporting, Yevgeny Prigozhin, and members of his leadership – does not rule out the possibility that the incident was provoked.

“Obviously different versions are being considered, including the version, you know, what we’re talking about, of a deliberate atrocity. Let’s wait for the results of the Russian investigation,” said the spokesman for the Russian Presidency, Dmitri Peskov.

File photo: A portrait of the head of the Wagner mercenaries, Yevgeny Prigozhin, on a makeshift monument near the former PMC Wagner center in Saint Petersburg, Russia, August 24, 2023. © Reuters

The causes are still unclear. Witnesses told the Reuters news agency that before the plane went down they heard an explosion.

In addition, the Russian government ruled out the possibility of international institutions participating in the investigation.

“They are in charge in the Investigative Committee of Russia, President Putin already referred to this. Therefore, in this case there is no possibility of an international investigation,” Peskov said.

With Reuters and EFE