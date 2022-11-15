At least two people have died in the Polish town of Przewodow, in the province of Lublin, near the border with Ukraine, after the possible impact of two stray missiles, according to local radio station Radio ZET. The first unofficial information provided by the station itself, the rockets could have hit several grain dryers in an area of ​​crops in the town where the victims would be working. Agents of the Police, the Prosecutor’s Office and the Polish Army are already at the scene.

Earlier, Marcin Lebiedowicz, spokesman for the Hrubieszow Fire Department, some 35 kilometers north of Przewodow, had confirmed that the town had been the scene of explosions whose causes are still unknown.

“We have received a notification of an explosion in the drying yard. In fact, as soon as we arrived, we confirmed that something like this happened. Two people died on the spot. At the moment we are securing the scene and lighting the area of ​​the action,” he explained to Radio Lublin.

Within the framework of this incident, the Prime Minister of Poland, Mateusz Morawiecki, has convened the National Security and Defense Committee of the Council of Ministers of an extraordinary nature, according to what the government spokesman, Piotr Muller, has announced on Twitter.