At least two people have died, railway lines and roads have been cut and the city of Hamburg has suffered flooding due to the effects of the hurricane storm ‘Nadia’ that broke out last night in northern Germany and is still affecting other large cities, such as Berlin, where firefighters have dictated a state of emergency. A person died late on Saturday in the town of Beelitz, in Brandenburg and north of the German capital, after being hit by an advertising poster that was ripped off by the wind. In Bremen a pedestrian died when he was hit by a tree that the storm felled. In Berlin, hurricane winds of more than 100 km/h caused several accidents on the urban train lines without causing any casualties, although numerous convoys are stopped due to the obstruction of the tracks and the breakage of catenaries caused by fallen trees.

In Hamburg, much of the port district of St. Pauli is flooded when the Elbe River overflowed its banks last night due to the entry of strong sea currents at high tide. Local authorities warned of a second wave of flooding at noon to coincide with the new tide. The Federal Office of the Navy reported that the water level of the Elbe in Hamburg would be 2.5 to 3 meters higher than normal. The police have asked citizens to avoid approaching places where the waters have already caused flooding such as the port and the popular local fish market. In Hamburg alone, the police attended 300 rescue missions, while the firefighters carried out more than 450 operations.

30 kilometers off the coast of East Frisia, in the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein, a cargo ship drifted for several hours in the middle of the storm due to the difficulties of the crew to gain control of the ship. In Hamburg, another ship was blocked under a bridge carried by the current of the floods. There is a serious danger of flooding along the entire German North Sea coast. In the coastal region between the Weser and Elbe rivers, the sea waters have exceeded 2.5 meters above normal. The hurricane storm “Nadia” also affects southern Germany, where alarms have been activated in regions such as the Bavarian Forest and the Alps.

Meanwhile, rail traffic has collapsed in several regions in northern and northeastern Germany. Between Stralsund and Binz, on the country’s Baltic coast, the communications of the ICE high-speed trains have been suspended and between Bremen and Hamburg there are significant delays in schedules due to the fact that one of the sections of the double track is cut . Also between Rostock and Berlin and Hamburg and Berlin lines have been suspended and there are enormous delays. Deutsche Bahn, the largest German railway company, advises its users to find out about the status of their reservations before going to the stations. The storm has also forced the suspension of the operation of the ferries that connect the continent with the different Frisian Islands in the North Sea, but also in the Baltic the “ferry” between Rostock and the Danish port of Gedser and the island of Falster in That country.