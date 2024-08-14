At least Two people died and four others were seriously injured. This Wednesday, Israeli airstrikes targeted the town of Marjayoun in southern Lebanon, the first attack on the town since clashes between the Shiite group Hezbollah and Israel began more than ten months ago.

“The hostile attack of the enemy Israeli against the people of Marjayoun “The incident, which is preliminary and not definitive, has resulted in the deaths of two people and four people in critical condition,” the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health’s Emergency Operations Centre said in a statement.

Lebanese soldiers at the site of the drone attack. Photo:EFE Share

According to the note, ambulances are still working to transfer victims to local hospitals.

For its part, the National News Agency (ANN) explained that the bombing It was perpetrated by a drone, who shot at a vehicle in a town square.

Victims of the Christian community in Lebanon

Marjayoun is from Christian majority and until now had not been objective of any Israeli action, as are other villages in southern Lebanon which are also not predominantly Shiite and are therefore not considered Hezbollah strongholds.

Cars affected in the area of ​​the attack. Photo:EFE Share

In that town, as in others of the so-called “Christian runner”, Only part of the population has evacuated their homes in recent months.

It is still not known who was in the attacked car or whether they were members of the Shiite group.

Most targeted bombings against vehicles target fighters of the armed movement, Although sometimes they are also directed against other formations, such as the one last Friday killed a commander of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas in Sidon (south).

Israel has increased this type of attack against the neighboring country since tensions soared in late July following the assassinations of Hezbollah’s top military commander, Fuad Shukr, in Beirut and Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

EFE

