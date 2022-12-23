At least two people have died and some four have been injured – two seriously – in a shooting that occurred this Friday at noon in the heart of Paris, as reported by the Prosecutor’s Office. The alleged attacker, a man of about 69 years, has been arrested, as confirmed by the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin. The reasons for the event, which occurred near the Ahmet Kaya Kurdish center, on rue d’Enghien, in the 10th district of the French capital, are still unknown. The police have cordoned off the area and have asked citizens to avoid approaching so they can do their job. For its part, the Paris Prosecutor’s Office has announced that an investigation has been opened for “murder, voluntary manslaughter and aggravated violence.”

A shopkeeper from a neighboring building in the Kurdish center, who wishes to remain anonymous, heard “between seven and eight shots in the street”. “It was a total panic. We remain locked up ”, he declared, according to the newspaper the world.

according to the newspaper le parisien, the man is a French national and retired from SNCF, the national railway company, where he worked as a conductor. During his arrest, the police seized the weapon he used to shoot. The detainee had a record and was being investigated for racist violence with weapons, according to the BFMTV network. The station indicated that he had already attacked a migrant center.

The mayoress of the capital, Anne Hidalgo, thanked on Twitter the rapid intervention of the security forces: “Our thoughts are with the victims and their families. We are by your side. A psychological unit will be opened, ”she added. Darmanin, has also announced on Twitter her return to Paris to go to the scene, a few kilometers from the Opera. “My thoughts are with the families of the victims,” ​​she said.

