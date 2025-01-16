At least two people have been killed this Thursday after a multiple stabbing carried out by an 18-year-old young man in a high school in the city of Spisská Stará Ves, located in the north of Slovakia, on the border with Poland.

The authorities have confirmed the arrest of the main suspect in the attackwho had initially fled after stabbing a teacher and two students, although it is unknown who the fatal victims are.

“All emergency services are on site and They are working hard on the case.“, stressed the local police on their official profile on the social network Facebook, which has confirmed the launch of an investigation.

The Slovak Minister of Education, Tomas Drucker, has canceled the press conference he had plannedwith which the local press speculates that he could currently be on his way to the town where the events occurred.