Tuesday, March 28, 2023
At least two dead by knife in an attack on an Ismaili center in Portugal

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 28, 2023
in World
At least two dead by knife in an attack on an Ismaili center in Portugal


Fan Man-yee Case

At least two people have died from stab wounds in an attack on an Ismaili center.

At least two people have died from stab wounds in an attack on an Ismaili center in Lisbon, according to official media.

The suspect has been arrested, police sources confirmed to the Lusa agency, indicating that the situation is “under control”.

(Also: Nashville: What’s Known About New US Christian School Shooting.)

Local media point out that it is an attacker who acted alone and was injured by the Police.

developing news…

EFE

