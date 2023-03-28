At least two dead by knife in an attack on an Ismaili center in Portugal

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
At least two people have died from stab wounds in an attack on an Ismaili center.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
At least two people have died from stab wounds in an attack on an Ismaili center in Lisbon, according to official media.
The suspect has been arrested, police sources confirmed to the Lusa agency, indicating that the situation is “under control”.
(Also: Nashville: What’s Known About New US Christian School Shooting.)
Local media point out that it is an attacker who acted alone and was injured by the Police.
developing news…
EFE
