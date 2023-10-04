Two rescuers died and several people injured. This is the balance left, for now, by the collapse of a residential building in Havana, Cuba. The emergency occurred on Tuesday night, but a second collapse of the infrastructure occurred early Wednesday morning. Rescue services are still working to find two people missing under the rubble.

A new collapse adds to the infrastructure crisis that Cuba is going through. At 11:24 p.m. (local time) on Tuesday, October 3, a call alerted emergency units of a collapse of the multifamily building, located on Lamparilla Street, in the Old Havana sector.

Immediately, four technicians from the Cuban Fire Department arrived at the scene. A few minutes later, while carrying out the search work, Lieutenant Yoandra Suárez López, 40, and combatant Luis Alejandro Llerena Martínez, 23, were buried by a second collapse of the building. The Cuban Ministry of the Interior confirmed his death.

“Very painful to confirm the death of two young rescuers, while assisting those affected in the collapse of a building in Old Havana,” published the president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, on his X account, formerly known as Twitter, and expressed his condolences to the family members.

As a result of the accident, two people were injured and were taken to the Calíxto García Hospital, where they are being treated and report that they are out of danger.

It is very painful to confirm the death of two young rescuers while assisting those affected in the collapse of a building in Old Havana: Yoandra and Luis Alejandro. His heroism, proven on multiple occasions, deserves our deepest tribute. #CubaHonor pic.twitter.com/Yxz088rWBW — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) October 4, 2023



Rescuers still searching for people under the rubble

13 families and 54 people lived in the building, who were evacuated to a nearby school. However, two people remain trapped under the rubble, according to local authorities.

According to what was reported, one of them is Ramón Páez Frómeta, 79 years old, who was in the building at the time of the collapse.

But rescue efforts are complicated by weather conditions. Heavy rains and winds temporarily prevented the search inside the infrastructure from being carried out. In addition, the head of the Fire Department, Luis Carlos Guzmán, reported that the rescue work is very complex, because the building has completely collapsed.

For the moment, the authorities adopted security measures to avoid harm to people and neighboring buildings.

🚨| The search is currently underway for Ramón Páez Frómeta, 79 years old, who was in the building at the time of the incident. Safety measures are adopted to avoid harm to people and neighboring buildings. Fountain: @minint_cuba — Presidency Cuba 🇨🇺 (@PresidenciaCuba) October 4, 2023



Infrastructure crisis in Havana

The collapse of the building is not an isolated case in Havana. According to figures published by the media CubaDebate, 185,348 properties are in poor condition. Of them, 83,878 need partial repair and 46,158 need comprehensive renovation.

Government figures indicate that the country needs about 20% more homes than are built and has a deficit of 800,000 homes.

The shortage of materials and lack of maintenance has caused the deterioration of thousands of homes, with the risk of becoming death traps for the families who live in them because they could collapse at any moment.

The economic crisis and natural disasters have further complicated the housing situation in the Cuban capital.

With Reuters, EFE, local media