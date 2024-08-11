At leastTwo people, a man and his son, were killed and three others were injured in a Russian attack against a town in the kyiv region last night, Ukrainian authorities reported on Sunday.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that two Russian missiles had been fired at the capital. One hit the town of Browary in the kyiv region, where it affected several homes and caused the death of a 35-year-old man and his 4-year-old son.

Among the three injuries that have been reported there is a minor under 13 years old.

According to the Air Force Other Ukrainian regions have also been hit by Russian drone strikes.

The new attacks are seen as a reaction to the Ukrainian incursion into the Russian Kursk region.

Rescue workers at the site of a rocket crash at the Okhmadyt children's hospital in kyiv, Ukraine. Reference image. Photo:EFE/Sergey Dolzhenko

In his usual evening address, President Volodomir Zelensky made a direct reference for the first time to the Kursk operation, saying that Ukraine wants to move the war onto Russian territory.

Commander-in-Chief Oleksander Sirki, according to Zelensky, has informed him about “thethe situation at the front and the transfer of the war to the aggressor’s territory.”

The president said that Ukraine is proving that it can achieve justice and put pressure on the aggressors.

Elsewhere along the front, the lowest number of clashes on Ukrainian territory since June 10 was reported.

EFE