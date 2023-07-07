A fire on the Nohoch – A platform that Pemex has in the Cantarell complex in the Sonda de Campeche has left at least two people dead, six injured and one missing this Friday.

The fire was recorded around 5:25 in the morning, according to a statement from the state company. Four boats are working in this area of ​​the Gulf of Mexico to extinguish the fire, while rescue teams have managed to evacuate 321 of the 328 workers who were at the plant at the time of the fire. The Pemex union has confirmed through a statement that four of the injured workers have been taken by helicopter to the hospital.

Until now, the causes that could have caused the events are unknown. Through images circulating on social networks, a thick column of gray smoke and large flames can be seen coming out of the platform in the Gulf of Mexico, located 85 kilometers from Ciudad del Carmen.

President López Obrador has confirmed in his morning press conference at the National Palace that there are missing people and that the evacuation of the majority of the personnel has been carried out successfully. “Some people are mentioned missing, three or four, they evacuated all the staff,” López Obrador pointed out. “There was an explosion at dawn on a gas production platform. It is already being attended to,” the president mentioned, adding that both Pemex and the Navy are working in the area of ​​the incident.

Cantarell, Pemex’s crown jewel in the Gulf, is one of the largest deposits in the world. Years ago it produced more than two million barrels of crude per day, when the production of the state company exceeded three million barrels per day. Cantarell currently produces around 170,000 barrels of crude.

