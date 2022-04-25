EP Monday, April 25, 2022, 02:05



At least two people have died and one has been injured in the surroundings of the popular Pont-Neuf after the altercations registered in the capital and in different parts of the country between the Police and groups of protesters against the French president, Emmanuel Macron, re-elected this Sunday for a new term.

The event took place this Sunday night in the capital, Paris, after a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction collided with the Police, according to the newspaper ‘Le Figaro’ through a police source.

“A car was parked in the wrong direction along the Vert-Galant square in Pont-Neuf. The Police approached to control the people present in the vehicle pointing it with automatic weapons. The driver ran towards the police at full speed. The police fired immediately,” said this source to the aforementioned media.

The two deceased people are the occupants of the vehicle and a third passenger who has been injured. The Police have imposed a security perimeter in the area and an investigation has already been opened, as police sources have collected.

This event has taken place in the framework of the demonstrations against Macron. Hundreds of protesters have gathered in the Republic Square in Paris immediately after the announcement of the presidential candidate’s victory, around 8:15 p.m., spontaneously summoned through social networks, according to French radio France Bleu.

The participants have chanted slogans such as «Anti, anti-capitalist», «There is no quarter for fascists. There are no fascists in our neighborhoods” or “Here we are, even if Macron doesn’t want it. We are here, for the honor of the workers and for a better world. Even if Macron doesn’t want it, we are here.”

On the banners there were phrases such as “And now, the answer”, “It is not the undocumented who must be fired” or “Real democracy is here”, according to different French media.

When the attendees have started the march to leave the square, around 10:00 p.m., the Police have made a first charge and have used tear gas and stun grenades against the demonstrators.

Then the demonstrators regrouped and around 11:00 p.m. there were only a few dozen people left while the Police maintained a significant presence.

In Rennes, in the northwest of the country, protesters have burned containers and clashed with officers. Other videos shared on social networks show police charges. The Yellow Vests movement has called several demonstrations over the last week under the slogan “anything but Macron”.

The demonstration has finally left Place Sainte-Anne, from where it started, and the demonstrators have dispersed into various groups. Police forces have questioned at least seven people and a French citizen has been arrested, as reported by the ‘Ouest France’ media outlet.