At least two young people have died and another 28 people have been injured in a shooting in a neighborhood in the city of Baltimore – about 60 kilometers north of the capital, Washington – this Sunday morning, according to local police. Among the nearly thirty injured, three are hospitalized in critical condition.

As the acting city commissioner, Richard Worley, explained at a press conference, the shooting took place in the Gretna Court development, located on the avenue of the same name, when the residents were celebrating a popular party on the occasion of Brooklyn Day. After midnight (six in the morning in Spanish peninsular time), the police began to receive calls from citizens warning of a mass shooting. When the agents arrived at the scene, they found an 18-year-old teenager already dead and nine other people with gunshot wounds, whom the agents themselves transported to the hospital, Worley said. One of them, a 20-year-old young man, already died at the health center. The less seriously injured went by their own means to various hospitals in the city.

The reasons for the attack, added the acting commissioner, are unknown, but the security forces have already identified a suspect who is being sought, as he has fled. A witness cited by the local affiliate of the Fox television network said that the shooter fired at the crowd gathered for the party between 20 and 30 times.

The mayor of Baltimore, Brandon Scott, later described the shooting as “reckless” and “cowardly”, in statements collected by local media and also by CNN: “I want those responsible to hear me and hear me very clearly. We won’t stop until we find you, and we will find you. Until then, I hope that with every breath you take, you think about the lives you’ve taken and the lives you’ve affected tonight,” Scott said. Baltimore is the most populous city in the State of Maryland, with more than half a million inhabitants, according to data from the US census.

According to the platform Gun Violence ArchiveAs of the end of June, there have been 20,910 gun violence deaths in the United States so far this year. The database collects deaths involving a weapon from various causes, from accidental shootings, suicides, to mass shootings. So far this year, there have been at least 331 mass shootings in the country.

